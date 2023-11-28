The Reason Why Sofia Vergara Is Being Sued To The Tune Of $1.7 Million

For Sofia Vergara, home isn’t where the heart is—it’s where the $1.7 million lawsuit is.

As reported by TMZ, Sofia Vergara allegedly didn’t pay her contractor more than $1.7 million for a major renovation to her Beverly Hills home—or so the contractor claims.

According to the lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, the Modern Family alum hired Reside Custom Homes in April 2022 to renovate her mansion. Vergara’s mansion, located in the Beverly Park neighborhood, is reportedly worth $26 million.

RCH has claimed that Vergara agreed to pay for the completed work, but never followed through. According to the contractor, the project was completed by December 2022. However, Vergara requested extra work that extended beyond the scope of their agreement. As a result, the job was extended to March 2023—when Vergara moved back into the home.

According to RCH, the star requested the contractor install clay plaster in three powder rooms, an office, the dining room walls, the cabana bathroom, and the guest house living room. Vergara also wanted RCH to remove and replace one flight of stairs in her home.

The contractor has claimed that Vergara “promised” to pay the bill—even allegedly telling RCH she had approved an invoice for $900k and gave her financial advisor directions to pay the bill. However, RCH says the star didn’t follow through, now owing the contractor $1,700,492.64.

A Statement From Marty Singer, Vergara’s Attorney

Marty Singer, Sofia Vergara’s attorney, contacted TMZ to clear the air surrounding the controversy.

Singer says it was actually Sofia who had initially sent a demand letter—not RCH. Vergara has claimed that the company was responsible for $5 million in damages for overcharging her, doing substandard work, and delaying the project.

Vergara’s attorney says RCH didn’t dispute the claims, instead, filing a lawsuit of their own.

Singer remains confident that Sofia will win the case and receive a “significant” payment from RCH.