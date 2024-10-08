‘The Office’ Star Jenna Fischer Reveals Breast Cancer Diagnosis

The Office star Jenna Fischer bravely revealed her breast cancer diagnosis to fans amid breast cancer awareness month.

Best known for her role as Pam on the beloved sitcom, Fischer explained that she’s already gone through chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery. After a terrifying battle with breast cancer, she’s now cancer free.

“October is breast cancer awareness month. I never thought I’d be making an announcement like this but here we are,” Fischer explained in an Instagram post. “Last December, I was diagnosed with Stage 1 Triple Positive Breast Cancer. After completing surgery, chemotherapy and radiation I am now cancer free.”

“I wanted a photo of myself in my patchy pixie looking happy and healthy to go along with this news. A big thank you to Angela Kinsey’s husband Josh Snyder for taking this photo. It’s just one example of the care they showed me during this journey.”

Jenna Fischer went on to explain that after a routine mammogram in October 2023 returned inconclusive results, an ultrasound revealed a cancerous mass in her left breast. Following a biopsy, her doctor diagnosed her with Stage 1 Triple Positive Breast Cancer.

“Triple positive breast cancer is an aggressive form of breast cancer but it is also highly responsive to treatment,” Fischer explained.

Three months after the initial scans, she “had a lumpectomy to remove the tumor,” and the “cancer was caught early and it hadn’t spread into my lymph nodes or throughout the rest of my body.”

“I’m happy to say that I was recently re-screened, and the treatments worked,” Fischer said. “I am cancer free. I will continue to be treated and monitored to help my stay that way.”

Friends and Fans Send Support to ‘The Office’ Star Jenna Fischer

Jenna Fischer’s frightening yet hopeful health journey was met with an outpouring of support from friends and fans alike.

“You already know how much I love you and how incredibly proud of you I am,” wrote Olivia Munn, who recently suffered a breast cancer battle of her own. “But I just want to say it again; I love you and by sharing your story you’re helping so many women and saving so many lives. You’re just the best.”

“my jaw dropped,” a fan wrote. “thank you for the vulnerability and for using your platform correctly. sending you so much love.”

Jenna Fischer’s The Office co-star Angela Kinsey also replied. “I love you, and I’m so glad you’re sharing,” she wrote. “I got your back, always.”

Ellie Kemper, another Office star, said, “We love you, Jenna. Thank you for sharing and for inspiring.”