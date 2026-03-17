‘The Goldbergs’ Star Reveals Plastic Surgery Procedure

There’s a reason you didn’t see a certain The Goldbergs star in that hilarious Bridesmaids reunion at this year’s Oscars… plastic surgery because she’s “tired of looking like a melting candle.”

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On Sunday, the film’s main stars, Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Rose Byrne, Ellie Kemper, and Maya Rudolph, gathered onstage to present the award for Best Score. The reunion happened 15 years after the popular, trailblazing comedy first premiered.

Fans likely noticed that Wendi McLendon-Covey was absent from the group.

“In response to some of the DMs I’m getting: I had a neck lift last week because I’m tired of looking like a melting candle,” the 56-year-old explained on Instagram alongside a snapshot of her resting, her head in a bandage. “So I had to skip the Academy Awards. No drama. Everything is fine. 😘.”

McLendon-Covey, who played Rita in the much-loved film, may have felt the need to clarify things after Bridesmaids director Paul Feig told Entertainment Tonight he “just heard that she was not available” for the reunion.

“She might even be traveling, I’m not sure. But we will miss her terribly, because I love Wendy,” Feig speculated before adding that The Goldbergs actress is “working constantly.”

Released in 2011, Bridesmaids was written by Wiig and Annie Mumolo, earning them a nomination for Best Original Screenplay. McCarthy also received her first Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the film.

Fans and Fellow Actors Show Their Support for Wendi McLendon-Covey’s Plastic Surgery

That said, plenty of fans and fellow actors showed their support for McLendon-Covey sidestepping the Oscars for plastic surgery.

“I would most definitely skip the Academy Awards for a neck lift, and a boob job, tummy tuck, and while we are at it, let’s throw in some Botox,” one fan joked. “They f—ed up by not scheduling Oscars around your schedule, boo boo kitty! Also, neck lift sounds like a magic get out of jail free card that’s awesome,” a second fan quipped.

Wendi McLendon-Covey on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ last year. (Photo by Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

“In a world where both an Academy Award and a neck lift are personal aspirations, I think I’d still choose the neck lift,” Step by Step alum Christine Lakin wrote. “Yes to a gorgeous neck [and] honesty 👏,” Charmed actress Rose McGowan added.

Meanwhile, McLendon-Covey (and her new neck) can currently be seen on NBC’s St. Denis Medical.