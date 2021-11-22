Terri, Bindi Irwin Allegedly Considering Selling Australia Zoo, Moving To U.S. Amid Zoo’s Financial Problems, Anonymous Source Says

Is the Australia Zoo in financial ruin? One report says Terri and Bindi Irwin are considering leaving Australia all together because their beloved zoo is feeling some strain. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Australia Zoo In Crisis’

According to New Idea, the Irwin family has been severely impacted by COVID-19. After shutting down over Queensland restrictions in February, things are only getting worse. A source reveals, “Some of the most experienced Wildlife Warriors the zoo ever had” have been let go.

The remaining employees are scared that Terri may be forced to sell the zoo. Tellingly, Terri recently tweeted about missing her hometown of Eugene, Oregon. The insider says, “It certainly would come as no surprise if Terri off-loaded the zoo and returned to the U.S. for some much-needed family time.” Bindi and Chandler Powell would likely follow suit, especially given Powell’s family still lives in the States and hasn’t seen the newest member of the clan yet.

Is The Australia Zoo Closing?

Is the Australia Zoo laying folks off? Well, maybe. This story got picked up by the Daily Mail, though it’s worth noting that report had no original research. Even still, it can’t be dismissed out of hand.

For what it’s worth, the family seems completely unbothered in the midst of this supposed financial strain. They were all smiles yesterday celebrating Steve Irwin Day. Bindi just called waking through the Australia Zoo the “best part of my day every day.”

COVID-19 has severely hurt the amusement business, but that doesn’t necessarily mean the family is going to pack up and move across the world. Bindi is raising a family now. Just because Terri tweeted about Oregon does not mean she’s actively planning to move back there. That’s asinine.

Horrid Reputation

The real reason why Gossip Cop can’t buy this story is because of New Idea’s history with the Irwin’s. Nearly every issue features a bogus claim about one of Australia’s favorite families. Just a few months ago it reported that Bindi and Terri were at each other’s throats, yet this goes completely unmentioned now.

It announced that Bindi was pregnant again just months after giving birth to Grace, but that’s not true. She also never had quadruplets as New Idea promised. We’ve also seen stories about her moving to America for years now, yet she’s still down under.

The unending ream of tall tales makes this financial ruin story a little hard to buy into. Only time will tell if the family does decide to do something drastic.