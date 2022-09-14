Ladies, This Vibrator May Be Geared For Men, But You Definitely Won’t Be Disappointed

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

Whether it’s racy network television or porn, real-life sex rarely lives up to its on-screen counterparts. On-screen sex is portrayed as effortless, awkward-moment-free, and rabbit-like in frequency and speed. But for many of us, that just isn’t the case.

Countless factors can disaffect sexual performance and satisfaction, and those factors seem to grow in number as we age. From hormonal libido shifts to erectile dysfunction, sex can get hard (if you’ll forgive the pun).

Toys and other sex devices are viable solutions, but they can be intimidating, hard to use, or only designed for one person. And that’s where Tenuto comes in.

Geared For Him, But You Reap The Rewards, Too

(Mystery Vibe)

Sex is all about sharing an experience, so why shouldn’t your toys be, too? The Tenuto 2 from Mystery Vibe is the only vibrator that is designed for male and female stimulation. The wearable vibe stimulates the penis to the perineum and the clitoris and vulva simultaneously.

In other words, it’s a win-win for everyone. And while this groundbreaking device was designed to be worn comfortably during intercourse, it’s also great for solo and mutual masturbation and foreplay.

But it isn’t just mind-blowing climaxes Mystery Vibe was worried about when creating Tenuto. Tenuto was made to be safe, effective, and intuitive. The smart app-controlled device is also water-resistant, made of premium silicone, and body adaptable. (And it’s on sale right now—more on that later.)

Totally Customized For Your Needs And Desires

The Tenuto 2’s revolutionary flexible design comfortably adapts to any size, sitting at the base of the penis and around the scrotum. The device has four motors, all of which can be customized for maximum satisfaction.

Want a little more pressure there but not so much there? The Tenuto 2 has you (and your partner, if you have one) covered. You can set your vibration patterns via Tenuto’s smartphone app—create your own or choose from a preset program.

Moreover, the Tenuto 2 features 16 intensity levels. So, whether you need it soft and sweet or rough and rowdy, you’ll be able to find your perfect rhythm. The Tenuto is USB-chargeable and offers up to two hours of playtime (if you don’t get tuckered out before then).

A Non-Medical Alternative For Those Who Need A Little Help In Bed

Does the Tenuto 2 promise mind-blowing orgasms? You bet. But does it also offer other benefits? Most definitely. In addition to more intense climaxes, the Tenuto 2 offers significant clinical benefits for various sexual conditions.

Erectile dysfunction is incredibly common, affecting nearly 30 million men in the US. But oral erectile treatments have their fair share of side effects, ranging from body aches to hearing and vision loss. These treatments are contraindicated in approximately 30% of men with ED—in that case, Tenuto acts as a non-medicinal alternative.

Vibration stimulation to the penis and pelvic floor is a proven solution for ED and premature ejaculation, resulting in stronger, longer-lasting erections. This stimulation can also help those with delayed or inhibited ejaculation or incredibly low libido.

Meanwhile, the Tenuto also sends vibrations to the clitoris and labia, maximizing pleasure for you, too. After all, sex is the most fun when everyone is having fun. And the Tenuto 2 makes sure that that’s the case.

Find Out What People Are Raving About

Conversations around sex can seem fairly limited, particularly when it comes to sex in midlife and beyond. Between natural hormonal shifts and unrealistic expectations, it can be difficult to reignite that “spark” once it putters out.

But thanks to the Tenuto 2, turning up the heat has never been easier. This ingenious device doesn’t replace intimacy with your partner; it enhances it. The shared stimulation brings both parties together for a closer, more satisfying experience. And the glowing reviews indicate just that.

Mystery Vibe offers a two-year warranty on your Tenuto 2, and they use 100% secure payment methods. Finally, Mystery Vibe uses discreet packaging and premium couriers to ensure your Tenuto 2 gets to you safely and privately.

The Tenuto 2 is available for 15% off for a limited time only, so make sure to snag yours today. With its high-quality make and materials, proven results, and two-year warranty, the only thing you have to lose is all that time you’ll want to spend reigniting that spark again (and again…and again).

