tense-cart-to-cart-confrontation-at-costco-captured-on-video

Around this time of year, shoppers flock to stores for all of their holiday needs, but not everyone is as cheerful as you might expect… especially at Costco.

A video has recently been circulating the internet of an angry shopper shoving his shopping cart into another customer’s cart at a Costco. The incident occurred the day before Thanksgiving as people crowded the store for last-minute shopping

The video shows a man standing cart-to-cart with a woman and can be heard telling people to get out of the way. The woman in front of him can then be seen trying to push against the irritated man’s shopping cart.

Following the woman’s slight push, the man then rams his cart into hers. This forces her to move out of the way. The disgruntled customer can then be heard saying, “You’re going to lose that battle,” as an employee attempts to calm him down.

The video was posted to a Reddit Costco thread by another customer, but there is no information as to where the confrontation happened. It’s also not clear what initially caused the man to become so infuriated.

Comments began to flood the post as users shared their thoughts about angry holiday shoppers. One person wrote, “There’s nothing I want less than to be in a Costco near a holiday. People are already the worst there, I can’t imagine how awful they would be the day before Thanksgiving or Christmas.”

Another user commented, “The way he reacted was wrong. But why are so many people just standing around in the middle of the store? Not allowing people to get through?”

A third person said, “God bless all the Costco workers this holiday season.”

Although Costco was closed for Thanksgiving, they were open for Black Friday. The chain will also be open for Christmas Eve but will be closed on Christmas Day.