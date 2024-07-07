Teen Sisters Dead After Being Pulled From Water at Coney Island Beach in ‘Tragic Event’

Two teenage sisters were declared dead after being pulled from Coney Island Beach waters in Brooklyn, New York, according to police reports.

On Friday, July 5, at approximately 8:10 p.m. local time, authorities responded to a call regarding a “water rescue” near Stillwell Avenue and Boardwalk West, according to the New York Police Department.

Upon arrival, officers found that two teenage girls had entered the water and vanished from sight at the beach.

“The NYPD’s Aviation, Harbor and Scuba units responded to the scene and conducted a search for the individuals,” the NYPD told People. “Divers removed both females from the water.”

The teenagers, identified as 18-year-old Aisha Mohammed and 17-year-old Zainab Mohammed from the Bronx, were taken to a local hospital. They were later pronounced dead.

An Eyewitness Recalls the Moment the Authories Found the Teen Sisters

Eyewitness Danny Quinones described the girls’ deaths to CBS News as a “tragic event.”

“I saw a lot of cops and firemen running towards the situation. Then the next thing you know, the family of the victims they go to the same area but were told to go to the boardwalk,” Quinones said.

The Teen Sisters’ Father Used to Go to Coney Island with Them When They were Younger

Mohammed Faye, the father of the teens, informed The New York Times that relatives had called him to report his daughters missing. This prompted his entire family to rush to the beach. By the time he reached the hospital, Zainab had been pronounced dead, and medical staff were attempting to revive Aisha.

Faye disclosed that his daughters, who could not swim, left for the beach from their grandmother’s house. He also mentioned that he used to drive Zainab and Aisha to Coney Island when they were younger.

“I wish they would have asked me,” Fayed added. “I would have asked God to take me and leave them.”

It was reported that the teenagers entered the ocean while others on the beach sought cover from the rain. A witness mentioned that a man tried to stop them but was unsuccessful. Many others refrained from entering the water due to the rough conditions.

“A guy, he saw the two little girls asking for help. He tried to help but he also went into the water but he can’t swim either,” the witness told WABC.