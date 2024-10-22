Teen Shooter Arrested After Killing 5, Including 3 Children, Inside Home

On Monday, a shooting in Washington state led to the deaths of five people, including three children. The teen shooter has been arrested.

Deputies arrived shortly before 5 a.m. in response to reports of a shooting at a residence in the Lake Alice Road neighborhood of Fall City, located approximately 25 miles east of Seattle, according to a statement from the King County Sheriff’s Office, per local outlet KIRO 7.

The sheriff’s office reported that three children and two adults lost their lives in the incident. A juvenile suspect is currently in custody. However, the nature of the relationship, if any, between the suspect and the victims remains unclear, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office reported that a teenager in their mid-teens was also hospitalized.

The suspect was taken into custody and booked into jail later on Monday. According to the sheriff’s office, the juvenile may face charges of either first-degree or second-degree murder.

The sheriff’s office also reported that there was no record of previous police activity at the residence where the shooting took place.

A Community Is Left in Shock Following an Alleged Teen Shooter’s Rampage

Meanwhile, neighbors were left reeling following the alleged teen shooter’s rampage.

“I just – I was shocked, I keep bursting into tears, that’s why I have to go to my daughter’s house because I can’t be there on my own. I just keep seeing their faces,” neighbor Lynne Trowern told KIRO 7.

Neighbor Cameron Doerrer couldn’t believe such a quaint family could be caught up in such a tragic incident.

“Right next to my former home and right next to my mother-in-law, where we spend the holidays and basically every other weekend throughout the summer is just beyond belief,” Doerrer told KIRO 7.

“And we have gotten to know some of the kids that unfortunately live at the home. The younger kids especially are the sweetest children. So polite. Homeschooled and it’s just unfathomable what just happened,” she added.

In a letter to families on Monday, Superintendent Dan Schlotfeldt of the Snoqualmie Valley School District reflected on the shocking events.

“This morning, our community was struck by the devastating news of an incident in Fall City involving multiple school-age victims. We currently understand that the family involved did not attend our schools,” Schlotfeldt wrote.

“However, we recognize that events like this can affect all of us, including our students,” he added. “Our schools will have counselors and support staff available throughout the week to provide assistance to any student who may need someone to talk to during this difficult time. Please encourage your child to reach out if they are struggling or have questions. We are committed to supporting our students and staff. If you have concerns or need further assistance, please don’t hesitate to contact your school’s counseling office. Thank you for your ongoing support of our students and community,” Schlotfeldt concluded.