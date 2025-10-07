‘Teen Mom’ Star’s Mother Suffers Stroke

A well-known mother of a Teen Mom star was rushed to the hospital after suffering from a stroke earlier this month.

A source close to the situation told TMZ that Jenelle Evans’ mother, Barbara, is currently on the mend following the medical emergency. Luckily, she is expected to make a full recovery.

The insider further shared that Evans flew back to North Carolina to be by her mother’s side. The Teen Mom star has been living in Nevada for over a year and reportedly had sinus surgery just before her mother’s health scare.

The mother-daughter duo first appeared on the Teen Mom franchise’s show, 16 and Pregnant, in 2009, then starred on Teen Mom 2 from 2011 to 2019. Barbara and Jenelle have been through multiple court battles over the custody of Jenelle’s eldest child, Jace.

‘Teen Mom’ Alum Jenelle Evans Recently Revealed Her Relationship With Her Mother Has Improved

Despite their many conflicts over the years, Jenelle recently revealed she and Barbara are doing better. She pointed out that their relationship is improving.

[Things are] good,” Jenelle told Us Weekly in June.”We talk from time to time, but not every day.”

The former Teen Mom star did note that the distance between them helps. “I can only handle her in doses.”

Jenelle also said she and Barbara have finally figured out what works for them after years of drama and conflict.

Meanwhile, the Teen Mom alum said she’s enjoying time away from the reality TV cameras.

“I’m glad that I’m having this break to reorganize my brain and figure out where I’m at in life,” she noted. “And what I want to do next. I’m up for more reality TV. It’s just, I think Teen Mom is a closed chapter, and I would like to do other projects.”

Regarding the future of the wildly popular franchise, Jenelle noted it might be time for everyone to have a break.

“I think having a psinoff with the kids is probably pushing it a little bit too far at the moment,” she continued. “Because they’re minors. Ultimately, it was up to our parents, and I feel like that you should be able to make that decision for yourself, but you can’t until you’re 18.”

Regarding the advice she would give her younger self if she had a chance, Jenelle had some thoughts. “I would say, ‘Hang in there and everything’s going to be ok.'”

“I didn’t know where I was going to be in the future,” she added. “And I was so worried and scared about how my life would turn out when I was in all that trouble back then, when I was a teenager.”