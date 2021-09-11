Teddi Mellencamp Begging Dad John To Leave Meg Ryan Alone?

Is Teddi Mellencamp making sure her father, John, doesn’t reunite with Meg Ryan? One tabloid claims Teddi has told her father, “Stay away from Meg!” We looked into the rumor, and here’s what we found.

Teddi Mellencamp ‘Stepping In’ To Dad John’s Love Life?

This week’s edition of OK! reports Teddi Mellencamp doesn’t want to see her father, John Mellencamp, reunite with ex-fiancee Meg Ryan. John recently became single again after calling things off with realtor Natasha Barrett, and Teddi is worried he’s set his sights back on Ryan. While John and Ryan called off their engagement in 2019, “John never really believed he and Meg were over, and Teddi is terrified he’s going to try to rekindle their romance,” an insider dishes.

The source claims Teddi “was never really a big fan of Meg’s and thinks she ran John pretty ragged,” adding, “She knows quite a few women who are dying to go out with him and is trying to play matchmaker again, but John keeps brushing her off.” But the tipster insists John Mellencamp isn’t letting his daughter get in the way of things. “He figures he’s won Meg back before and can do it again, which Teddi thinks is nuts. She’s warning John to stay the hell away from her!” the snitch exclaims.

John Mellencamp Pursuing Meg Ryan?

While it would only be natural for Teddi Mellencamp to want the best for her father, we seriously doubt she’s getting involved in his love life. Mellencamp has been married three times over and has dated even more than that. It’s obvious the “Jack & Diane” singer’s dating life is his — and only his — business. There’s nothing to suggest Teddi has ever meddled in any of her father’s past romances, so there’s no reason to assume she is now.

Furthermore, there’s just no evidence that John Mellencamp is pursuing Meg Ryan again. While the former couple has been on and off for years, neither of them has given any indication that they want to reunite. Furthermore, Barret wasn’t the first woman Mellencamp dated after he split from Ryan. The singer was also connected to skincare guru Jamie Sherrill just last year. He didn’t go running back to Ryan after he and Sherrill split, so why would he try to woo her now? This story is completely baseless and illogical, and we doubt the tabloid was talking to anyone close to John Mellencamp or his daughter.

The Tabloids On John Mellencamp

This isn’t the first misleading story we’ve covered about John Mellencamp’s dating life. Earlier this year, the National Enquirer reported Teddi was playing matchmaker for her father. The Enquirer also claimed Mellencamp was being “creepy” in his attempts to get back together with Ryan. The same tabloid also reported Mellencamp was “running straight back” to Ryan after he split from Sherrill.

But OK! has also proved unreliable on Mellencamp in the past. About a year ago, the tabloid claimed Mellencamp and Ryan were getting back together. Then, the outlet alleged Mellencamp’s ex-girlfriend Christie Brinkley was “pining” for him. None of these reports ever amounted to anything, making it clear that the tabloids have no insight into Mellencamp’s love life.