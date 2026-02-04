team-usa-renames-winter-olympics-hospitality-facility-amid-anti-ice-protests

Team USA has decided to rename its hospitality facility amid outcry over U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Videos by Suggest

A source close to the situation told USA Today that U.S. Figure Skating, USA Hockey, and U.S. Speedskating have changed the name of their facility from “The Ice House” to “The Winter House.”

“Our hospitality concept was designed to be a private space free of distractions where athletes, their families, and friends can come together to celebrate the unique experience of the Winter Games,” the insider said. “This name captures that vision and connects to the season and the event.”

The decision was notably made as many push back against U.S. ICE agents being in Milan for the Olympics.

U.S. officials previously stated that an ICE unit from the Department of Homeland Security would assist in monitoring criminal activity during the 2026 Winter Olympics. However, it was noted that the unit will not conduct any immigration operations.

NPR further reported that in past Olympic Games, U.S. agents have been a normal part of the security at the international sporting event.

Protesters Gather in Milan to Protest Against ICE Agents at the Winter Olympics

NPR also reported that hundreds of protesters appeared in a central square in Milan last weekend.

One protester, Bruna Scanziani, held up a sign with photographs of Renee Good and Alex Pretti, the two Americans who were shot by border and ICE agents in Minneapolis last month.

“All the videos are public and everyone can see what’s happening,” Scanziani said. “The perception of America has changed.”

Francesco Tatton, a fellow protester, said he is speaking out in solidarity with the people in Minneapolis. “I don’t like what’s happening with ICE. I don’t want that to come here to Italy,” he said. “We believe they are doing the same thing the fascists were doing in the 1930s and 1940s.”

Meanwhile, several Italian politicians have publicly spoken out about the ICE unit being in Italy.

“This is a militia that kills, a militia that enters into the homes of people, signing their own permission slips,” Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala recently stated. “It is clear they are not welcome in Milan, without a doubt.”

Alessandro Capella, head of the Italian Democratic Party’s Milan chapter, one of the anti-ICE protest organizers, then said, “It’s not just for the Olympic games, it’s about justice in the world. We don’t want [ICE here].”

Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio are also scheduled to attend the 2026 Winter Olympics.