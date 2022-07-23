Sketchy Snitch Claims Taylor Swift Supposedly Refusing To Marry Joe Alwyn Any Time Soon

Does Taylor Swift want to marry Joe Alwyn? One report says the “Betty” singer doesn’t care to reach the altar with Alwyn at all. Let’s take a look at the rumor to see what we can learn.

‘Taylor Not So Swift On Marriage Decisions’

According to the National Enquirer, Swift and Alwyn’s unofficial engagement has next to no momentum driving them to a wedding. They can’t get married until they settle major issues surrounding money and where to live. “Taylor is not 100 percent sold on a full-time move to London,” an insider says. “She’s very attached to Nashville and needs time in New York and LA for work, although she enjoys the UK lifestyle.”

The constant travel is apparently taking its toll, as is Alwyn’s lack of fame compared to Swift. They’re also supposedly trying to avoid any dialogue about a prenup. “They’ve been living in this bubble and pushing big issues to the side,” a source says. The insider concludes by noting that Alwyn would like to go to counseling, but Swift is refusing to discuss any of her issues with a stranger.

What Is Taylor Swift Doing?

The Enquirer describes issues that would certainly have popped up by now. Swift and Alwyn started dating in 2016. Six years is a long time to fester over fame and living arrangements. The two can certainly afford flats in Nashville, New York, LA London, and probably even the moon at this point. Setting roots is a totally valid concern, but it feels rather vague.

As for the engagement rumor itself, that stems from a Sun article in June. We’ll turn to Alwyn himself for an answer. He told the Wall Street Journal: “If I had a pound for every time I think I’ve been told I’ve been engaged, then I’d have a lot of pound coins. I mean, the truth is, if the answer was yes, I wouldn’t say, and if the answer was no, I wouldn’t say.”

What we have here is the Enquirer zagging. There are so many stories about Swift getting married, so it’s publishing a story about the drama preventing a wedding. Swift and Alwyn are both very private people who are very careful about what information gets out and when. Neither would ever talk to a tabloid like this nor would anyone in their inner circle, so these details are pretty unbelievable.

A History Of Empty Promises

The Enquirer is hedging its bet on what will happen to Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn. In 2020, it claimed Swift was rushing down the aisle. Now, she’s suddenly looking for every issue to do the opposite. Unsurprisingly, the tabloid doesn’t mention its rocky history of stories since it would discredit itself.

In 2018, it announced Alwyn was engagement ring shopping. He was not. In 2020, it swore up and down that Swift would announce her engagement by year’s end, but she did not. With a history this contradictory and false, there’s no way we can trust a word the Enquirer has to say about these two.

