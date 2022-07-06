Dubious Insider Claims Taylor Swift’s Relationship Supposedly ‘All But Over’

Is Taylor Swift’s longtime romance with Joe Alwyn in jeopardy? One tabloid claims the pop star may have another breakup album on the way soon. Here’s the latest Taylor Swift gossip.

Is Taylor Swift Ready For Marriage?

This week, Life & Style reports Taylor Swift could be headed for heartbreak. Apparently, Swift is impatiently waiting for an engagement ring, but her longtime partner Joe Alwyn isn’t on the same page. “Taylor has hung in there for almost six years, and she and Joe have yet to announce an engagement,” an insider explains.

“Friends are buzzing that her and Joe’s relationship is all but over. There are even whispers he may be getting ready to dump her because he’s just not ready to settle down for good. Instead of celebrating their anniversary this fall, Taylor could find herself heartbroken from yet another failed romance.”

And sources say things are getting tense between the two behind closed doors. “When they drink too much, the topic always comes up. A little too much alcohol is like truth serum to Taylor,” the tipster reveals. “Arguments about setting a wedding date have gotten heated… She’s longed for a happy ending, and this was finally supposed to be her fairy-tale romance.”

Joe Alwyn ‘Getting Ready To Dump’ Taylor Swift?

We aren’t buying this story for a single second. It seems like the more Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn reject speculation about their relationship, the crueler the gossip gets. The truth is, we know very little about Swift and Alwyn’s relationship—and that’s completely by design. “We decided together we wanted our relationship to be private,” Swift stated in her 2020 documentary, Miss Americana.

And in a recent interview with The Wall Street Journal, Alwyn confessed that he wouldn’t even tell people if he and Swift were engaged. “If I had a pound for every time I think I’ve been told I’ve been engaged, then I’d have a lot of pound coins. I mean, the truth is, if the answer was yes, I wouldn’t say, and if the answer was no, I wouldn’t say,” Alwyn explained.

So, it’s truly baffling how Life & Style expects us to believe it really has this level of intimate information about the couple. Besides, Swift and Alwyn’s recent vacation in the Bahamas certainly paints a different picture. The couple was recently photographed passionately kissing as they took a swim in the ocean. From where we’re standing, the couple looks more in love than ever.

The Tabloid On Taylor Swift

Life & Style has a bone to pick with Taylor Swift. Back in 2020, the outlet reported Swift was urging Alwyn to propose through her song lyrics. And then the magazine claimed Swift and Alwyn were using each other for fame. And more recently, the publication alleged Swift was trying to beat her ex Tom Hiddleston to the altar. Given the rag’s past reporting, Life & Style is the last place we’d go for updates on Taylor Swift’s love life.

