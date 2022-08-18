Dubious Insider Claims Taylor Swift Supposedly Battling Joe Alwyn Over Living In London

What’s keeping Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn from walking down the aisle? One report says the city of London stands in the way of a wedding because Swift isn’t sure where to set up a home base. Let’s dive into this rumor and see if there’s anything to it.

‘Joe And Taylor’s Home Base Battle’

According to Star, Swift has lived with Alwyn for the last two years, and her family isn’t happy about it. A source says that “Taylor’s grown very close to” Alwyn’s family amid their weekly lunches together, but Swift’s friends and family back in Nashville are apparently starting to feel left out.

The pair are stateside sometimes because Andrea Swift, Taylor’s mom, is recovering from a brain tumor. The source concludes, “She’d be happy spending more time in Tennessee, but he’s adamant about staying put.”

Is Taylor Swift Upset?

This story is bogus from the outset because Swift isn’t based strictly in London. She has property in New York City, Rhode Island, Tennessee and Beverly Hills. This shouldn’t be surprising: Swift is loaded and can afford homes all over the world. It’s funny that this outlet says Swift has been based in London for two years without a single mention of COVID-19 maybe having something to do with it.

What we have here is a tabloid desperate to find drama where there isn’t any. There couldn’t be: Swift and Alwyn are both very private when it comes to their relationship. Star is grasping at straws here, evoking how friends may feel and even the health of Swift’s mother. Andrea need not be mentioned in a trashy story like this.

Alwyn summed up rumors about his marital status quite nicely. He told the Wall Street Journal: “I mean, the truth is, if the answer was yes, I wouldn’t say, and if the answer was no, I wouldn’t say.” Its like getting blood from a stone, so there’s no way to trust these so-called insiders.

Many Bad Swift Rumors

For years now, Star has erroneously reported on Swift. Way back in 2018, it announced Swift was planning her wedding and Gigi Hadid would be the maid of honor. The story itself admitted the two were not engaged, so that was a load of hooey. It promoted a wedding again in 2019 under the guise of a race with katy Perry to the altar. The pandemic has forced Perry to delay her wedding, so neither she nor Swift is married.

In late 2019, this tabloid claimed Swift and Alwyn were back on after a supposed breakup. This never happened. Swift did not get secretly married in 2020 either. Try as it might, Star has yet to tell an accurate story about Swift. How could it possibly be trusted now? Swift and Alwyn seem fine, but that’s all anyone can say for sure. Fights over where to live to make for easily debunkable drama.

