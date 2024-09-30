Taylor Swift Fans Enraged After ‘Terrible’ Tribute Concert

Aussie Swifties are feeling major bad blood following a botched Taylor Tribute concert to the world’s most beloved billionaire pop queen.

The Taylor Swift covers fiasco went down Sunday at the Night At the Barracks in Manly, Australia. Titled “Taylor Made: A Celebration of Taylor Swift,” this tribute was organized by 43-year-old feminist and social media activist Clementine Ford. She helped put together the event after missing out on tickets to Swift’s Australian Eras Tour earlier this year.

The ‘Taylor Made’ event was a highlight of Manly’s Night at the Barracks concert series, designed as an alternative for Swifties who couldn’t secure Eras tickets.

The lineup included local artists such as Alex the Astronaut, Charley, Clare Bowditch, and Lucy Durack. It was also billed as “family friendly.” Tickers for the event went for between $80 and $150.

However, attendees were left unimpressed by the organizer’s efforts.

The Taylor Swift tribute concert was billed as a family-friendly event. (Image via Facebook / Story Baker Presents)

“Worst concert I’ve ever been to,” declared one of the concert’s attendees on Facebook. It seems the performers were not up to the strict standards of Taylor Swift acolytes.

“Some of the artists didn’t even know the lyrics and they had a book they read them from,” the irrate fan added. “They also said in one stage ‘these lyrics are too hard’ and made the crowd sing them instead.”

Taylor Swift Fans Balk at the Song Selections and Profanity-Filled Speeches at the Tribute Concert

Meanwhile, Clementine Ford not only performed several songs but also reportedly infused the event with a series of speeches filled with profanity.

“My seven year old’s core memory is Clementine Ford swearing while she was speaking to the crowd, not ideal,” one pearl-clutching concert-goer complained to The Advertiser.

“From an entertainment perspective, the people singing were not worth that exchange for $130 a ticket – super disappointing show. Did something happen in the background?” they wondered.

Other concertgoers noted that the performers opted to sing lesser-known tracks from Swift’s early albums. This resulted in moments of silence from the audience.

“Some of the kids weren’t even alive when she wrote those songs. The organization was all just so strange. I just don’t really know what went wrong,” another concertgoer told The Advertiser.

However, the quality of tickets costing upwards of $130 seems to be the biggest issue. “It was basically karaoke,” one attendee bemoaned.

Sounds like the production was “So High School.” Hey, maybe that was part of the theme!