Taylor Swift Doesn’t Talk to Jaime King Anymore Despite Being Godmother to One of the Actress’ Children, Source Reveals

Although she is the godmother of one of Jaime King’s sons, Taylor Swift is said to no longer be in contact with the troubled actress.

Videos by Suggest

A source close to the situation told The US Sun that Swift and King “do not speak” anymore. However, the pop icon remains an “amazing godmother” to King’s son, Leo. “Taylor and Jaime are not close anymore and don’t talk, but there is still love,” the insider said.

The source further shared that Swift still sends gifts to Leo on special occasions, including his birthday. She would also “be there in a heartbeat” if her godson ever needed anything.

“She has always taken her godmother role and duties very seriously,” the insider continued. “And is the most caring and thoughtful person Jaime could’ve asked to bother for Leo.”

The source then acknowledged that Taylor Swift and Jaime King’s relationship is “a lot different now” than it was when King asked Swift to be Leo’s godmother.

“There is no regular contact,” they noted.

The source’s remarks come just after King’s ex-husband, Kyle Newman, was awarded sole custody of Leo and their eldest son, James. While the children primarily live with Newman, the Hart of Dixie star has visitation rights. She may see them three times a week in specific hour blocks. However, she will have to be supervised during the visit.

King’s mother, sister, and brother-in-law are among those on the approved supervised visitation list, as is Newman’s brother, Kevin. She will also have to do a 6-month drug/alcohol program.

Jaime King Previously Gushed About Taylor Swift Being Leo’s Godmother in a Sweet Instagram Post

Just after she announced Taylor Swift would be her son Leo’s godmother, Jaime King praised the pop star.

“She’s going to be, like, the best godmother in the whole world,” King declared. “I always thought if I were to have another child that she would be the ideal godmother because the way she not only treats me but the way she treats other human beings.”

King then stated that Swift is so loving, giving, and generous. “She does everything from her heart, and she’s incredibly brave and authentic. It’s a very rare thing to come across.”