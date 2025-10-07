Taylor Swift Accused of Ripping off Legendary Rock Song on New Album

Fans have accused Taylor Swift of ripping off an iconic rock song in her latest album.

The superstar has recently released her 12th studio album, Life of a Showgirl. And it has landed her in some heat. Fans have accused Swift of using AI-generated content in promotional materials alongside criticizing her for lazy and uninspired writing.

On top of that, one of her songs appears to completely rip off the legendary rock band Pixies. The instrumentals for “Actually Romantic” are almost a one-to-one with “Where Is My Mind.”

Swifties have hit the internet to express their distaste toward the blatant ‘inspiration.’

Someone made a mashup of both songs, which fans on Reddit used to fuel the plagiarism allegations.

Swifties, in the comments and on X, have been very vocal about their displeasure. Especially considering Taylor Swift is credited on Olivia Rodrigo’s “Deja Vu” as a writer after similarities to “Cruel Summer.”

Fans Up In Arms Over Clear Rip Off

“Rodrigo had to give credit to Paramore and Swift, but Swift rips ‘Where Is My Mind?’ and no credit for Frank Black?” questioned one.

“My very old man Taylor Swift take: I’m fairly sure she owes the Pixies some royalties for that new song “Isn’t It Romantic,” at least based on the very broad new rules of what counts as “interpolation” that she herself has legally enforced,” pushed another.

“Taylor Swift is a billionaire and did not give the Pixies writing credit for directly ripping Where Is My Mind on her Charli diss track. @PIXIES you know what you must do. Get yr bag,” ordered a third.

“Taylor Swift has been sitting here bragging about interpolating George Michael (when she didn’t?) and in the meantime she completely rips off Where Is My Mind on Actually Romantic I’m so confused,” wrote one more.