Tara Reid Accused Of Lying, Urged To Seek Medical Help According To Questionable Snitch

Is Tara Reid refusing to gain weight? One tabloid claims the actress is lying about her high metabolism and is starving herself to stay skinny. Let’s check in on the American Pie star.

‘Tragic’ Tara Reid Down To ‘Scary’ 85 Lbs?

The latest edition of the Globe reports fans are worried for actress and model Tara Reid. After posting a photo of herself in a bikini, commenters were quick to point out how skinny she was — and not everyone was nice about it. In fact, the comments got so out of hand that Reid posted a response that read, “To all who made their great comments exposing their hate for my artsy picture I posted yesterday, it was the angle,” adding, “I have a high metabolism. Anyone with a high metabolism understands it’s impossible to gain weight. All I do is eat.”

But the magazine was unconvinced. It consulted a doctor who hasn’t treated Reid who argued that the actress wasn’t eating enough. “She’s very, very thin. I’d estimate that she’s as low as 85 pounds,” the expert attests. “That’s not from burning too many calories. That’s from not taking in enough calories.” An insider echoes the tabloid’s concerns, noting that she may have a high metabolism, but that doesn’t mean she’s healthy.

“She’s been this way for many years but at some point, Tara needs to stop deluding herself and figure out a way to bulk up,” the tipster dishes. “Her argument about a high metabolism being to blame is all well and good, but it’s shocking to see her looking like a walking skeleton. People have tried to talk sense into her countless time, but she just shoots them down in flames with delusional excuses.”

‘Scary-Skinny’ Tara Reid ‘Urged To Seek Help’?

This tabloid does not know Tara Reid and is in no position to comment on her body. If Reid says she’s happy and healthy, there’s no reason to dispute that. She even doubled down on her original defense in an interview. “I think that when you’ve been a main attraction in the tabloids for so long, you go and finally say, ‘Look guys, this is who I am. I’m not 20 anymore, I’m 45,” she said. “I’m doing great, I’ve always been thin so these stories are kind of crazy because there’s nothing that’s changed.”

Besides, we doubt anyone that’s truly concerned for Reid is approaching a tabloid instead of Reid herself. The outlet’s “insider” called Reid a “walking skeleton” and the doctor outright accused Reid of lying. No one truly close to the star would run to a magazine to insult her. It’s clear the tabloid simply wanted to shame the actress and never had any real concern for her wellbeing.

The Tabloid On Other ‘Skeletal’ Celebrities

This is far from the first time the National Enquirer has run with this narrative. A couple of months ago, the outlet claimed Angelina Jolie was “scary skinny” after a “mystery hospital stay.” Then the tabloid alleged Jolie was “skeletal” and desperately needed to gain weight. And more recently, the publication reported “95-pound” Celine Dion was planning her own funeral. Obviously, the Enquirer has a bad habit of body-shaming famous women.