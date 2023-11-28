T.I. Gets Physical With His Son, King On Instagram Live Over Nepo Baby Taunts

The video shows T.I. showing his son, King some ‘tough love’ after a things got heated during an argument

43-year-old rapper T.I. was recorded getting physical with his 19-year-old son, King after an argument between the two escalated.

The “Live Your Life” rapper and father of four performed in celebration of the Atlanta Falcons’ 50th anniversary of Hip Hop celebration on Sunday. After the performance, according to TMZ, T.I. and King got into a playful back-and-forth that went south. Things heated up as the tempers of the father-son duo flared in their Mercedes-Benz Stadium suite.

King started a live stream on his Instagram where he pleaded with viewers that he had gone through his share of “hardships” like “living with roaches while growing up.” His parents laughed at his claims and reminded King that he begged to spend time at his grandmother’s house to “suck the pacifier” because he was not allowed to have one in their MANSION.

King then snapped and began to scream that he was known for “standing on business” which led to T.I. swooping in and telling him that he was embarrassing the family and himself.

Soon after, King pleaded for his father to “get off him.” You can see the famous rapper in the video’s frame briefly as he proceeds to put his son in a headlock during his livestream.

“Boy you can’t do nothing with me … ain’t shit you can do with me” T.I. said as bystanders asked King to “stop” before the video ended abruptly.

The full video of Ti Son, King, speaking how he grew up in the hood and how he stood on business… Ti and his mom insists he grew up in a gated community and sucked his pacifier til 12 years old pic.twitter.com/CBl9KVjLwd — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) November 27, 2023

After the altercation, King took to his Instagram Stories where he vented about the situation in front of his 823,000 followers. Ironically, many of them sided with his parents, coining him the very definition of a “Nepo Baby.”

It’s so strange when the children of celebrities deny their lavish lifestyles. The criticism that follows is often met with ridicule from Hollywood parents who beg to differ, especially Gwyneth Paltrow who does not care for the term at all.

Do you think T.I. took things to far with his son?