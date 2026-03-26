Sydney Sweeney Thanks Troops Overseas As Brother Gets Deployed

Actress Sydney Sweeney has shared a heartfelt message of support for U.S. service members overseas, revealing that her younger brother has been deployed.

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The Euphoria star, 28, posted an image on her since-expired Instagram Story showing her brother Trent in military uniform during a video call. In the caption, she expressed how much those calls mean to her while he is stationed abroad.

“Receiving calls from my bro always make me happy when he’s deployed,” she wrote.

She also extended her gratitude to other troops serving overseas. She wrote that she was “thinking of all our boys and girls overseas and sending my love! Thank you for your service :).”

Sweeney’s brother, Trent Sweeney, 25, serves in the United States Air Force. He has been part of a munitions squadron since 2020 and earned a promotion to staff sergeant in August 2025.

The actress’s message highlighted the close bond she shares with her brother as they smiled greatly at each other.

Sydney Sweeney’s Brother Has Been Deployed Amid Global Tensions

It remains unclear where Trent is currently deployed or whether his assignment is connected to ongoing geopolitical tensions. Reports note that thousands of U.S. troops have been mobilized for potential deployment in the Middle East. Specific details about his role have not been disclosed, however.

Sweeney has often spoken about the importance of family in her life, and her latest post reinforces that emphasis. While she continues to balance a high-profile acting career with business ventures, including recent promotional work, she took time to publicly acknowledge the sacrifices made by military families.

Her message also arrives amid continued public attention surrounding her personal life and public image. Despite that scrutiny, Sweeney has maintained that she prefers to focus on her work in the arts rather than engage in political debates.

Trent has accompanied Sydney to several high-profile events and red carpets, so their bond has been put on display before. It is unclear if Sydney is overly concerned for her brother’s safety abroad.