Sydney Sweeney Shares Bold, Legless Wetsuit Video

Sydney Sweeney stunned with a new sizzling summer post, rocking a sleek black legless wetsuit and showing off her sun-kissed vibes—complete with a surprise guest lounging in her lap.

Videos by Suggest

The 27-year-old Immaculate star took to Instagram on Monday, sharing footage of her on a boat cradling her German shepherd puppy, Sully Bear.

The charming clip, set to Tall Guy Short Song’s “Good Dog,” features the stunning blonde bombshell rocking a sleek, form-fitting black wetsuit (or is it a bathing suit?) while cradling her adorable, ever-growing pup. With her toned legs stealing the spotlight, Sweeney proves she’s not just a dog mom but a total showstopper.

“Sully update :),” Sweeney wrote alongside the adorable footage.

“Luckiest dog in the world,” one fan declared in the comments section of the post.

“So funny, cuddling my dog on a boat on the lake is my favorite hobby too. Just one more thing we have in common,” a second fan wrote, clearly shooting their shot.

Meanwhile, at least one fan seemed to be channeling Sully.

“Hold me like that dog and whisper sweet nothings in my ear,” the totally normal, healthy fan wrote.

Sydney Sweeney Introduced Her Sweet Poochie to the World Back in April

Of course, Sweeney first introduced Sully Bear back in April in a series of photos on Instagram showcasing her German Shepherd pup’s love for water during their beach outing. Clad in a red-striped string bikini, Sweeney joined Sully for an enjoyable paddleboarding adventure.

Image via Instagram / Sydney Sweeney

Another shot showed a silver charm bracelet engraved with “Sully Bear,” featuring heart-shaped and paw print charms for a personal touch.

“Introducing Sully Bear,” the star wrote alongside the sweet snaps at the time. “So far in our two weeks together, he’s become my set best friend, my bowling partner, my nap buddy, mutual water enthusiast, and travel companion.”

With the summer still young, here’s hoping the Euphoria star shares more sweet snaps alongside her even sweeter pup.