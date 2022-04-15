Susan Sarandon Allegedly Reconnecting With A Famous Ex, Sparking Romance Rumors, Unreliable Source Says

Susan Sarandon has been single for years, but rumor has it that may be coming to an end soon. One tabloid claims Sarandon is giving her ex a second chance. Here’s what we know about the potential romance.

Susan Sarandon ‘Heads For Another Home Run’?

This week, the National Enquirer reports Susan Sarandon and Tim Robbins are revising their iconic romance 13 years after calling it quits. Apparently, the two never left each other’s lives completely since they continued to co-parent their two sons, but things are heating up now that Sarandon and Robbins are finally single again. “There’s something heart-warming about them when they’re together and there’s still some magic, maybe enough to take another stab at being a couple,” an insider dishes.

“Susan and Time have been single for a while and friends think a reunion is in the cards,” the tipster adds. “They’re cute together and so loving and natural, and seeing them do Sunday dinners is special. Some say they get along better than when they were a couple! Time will do that to you,” the snitch says. “Susan’s not the spitfire she was but she’s still exciting and a knockout at 75. Tim’s just looking for someone he can talk serious issues with, and Susan’s still up for that.”

Is Susan Sarandon Dating Again?

We have absolutely no idea where this tabloid is getting this story from. First of all, if this alleged “insider” had any credibility at all, they wouldn’t be talking to this outlet. Rather, this tipster would take their story somewhere it would be taken seriously. But it doesn’t look like any other credible outlet has picked this story up, so we aren’t quite taking this source at their word.

Besides, Sarandon has made it pretty clear that her and Robbins’ romance fizzled out a long time ago. In 2010, Sarandon hinted to The Telegraph that after having her sons, her relationship with Robbins became centered around the children. “You bring people into your life at certain times. Maybe you have a relationship to have children and you realize that it’s fulfilled after that point,” the Thelma & Louise actress remarked.

Then in 2021, in an appearance on the “Divorce, Not Dead” podcast, Sarandon expanded on how parenting their sons took the romance out of her and Robbins’ relationship. “He was very jealous, really jealous of the boys,” Sarandon said. “Part of it was because he didn’t have a close relationship with his mom. He saw [the closeness between the boys and I and] that drove him crazy. He was jealous. Definitely.” And finally, Sarandon said she’s not actively seeking out any romance. “I’m kind of getting off on being by myself,” she admitted.

At least to us, it doesn’t sound like Sarandon would have much interest in rekindling anything with Robbins. And while we can never say never, the tabloid’s reputation certainly speaks for itself.

The Tabloid On Famous Former Couples

If you were to read further into any edition of the Globe, you’d quickly find that accuracy isn’t its specialty. For example, the publication has been reporting for years that Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt planned to rekindle their romance. Back in 2020, the outlet reported Aniston was starving herself to get Pitt’s attention. Then the Globe claimed not once, but twice that Pitt was forcing Aniston to stop drinking in order for them to be together. Clearly, the Globe isn’t the most reliable source when it comes to stories of famous exes rekindling their romance.

