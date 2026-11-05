‘Survivor’ and ‘Big Brother’ Favorite’s Wife Diagnosed With Cancer

Reality television personality Rick Devens and his wife, Becca, have shared some difficult family news. Becca has received a breast cancer diagnosis, just weeks after Rick celebrated a major victory on CBS’ Big Brother.

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The couple announced the news in an emotional Instagram video on October 25, 2026. Becca, 40, explained that she wanted to share the diagnosis before undergoing surgery.

She announced that Rick had just won Big Brother before adding, “We came home and I got diagnosed with breast cancer.”

They Caught The Cancer Early

Despite the difficult news, Becca offered some encouraging information about her diagnosis. She credited routine mammograms with helping doctors detect the cancer early.

“We caught it early because I do my mammograms like a good girl,” she said.

Becca also revealed that doctors planned to perform a double mastectomy. She expressed cautious optimism that the procedure might represent the only treatment she needed because doctors detected the disease early.

However, she explained that an MRI scheduled for October 27 would provide additional information about the cancer’s location.

The couple also addressed how their two children have handled the news. Rick and Becca share a son, Jackson, 12, and a daughter, Juliet, 9. Becca reassured viewers that both children knew about her diagnosis and were doing well.

“Kids are doing good. Everybody’s okay,” she said.

Rick also offered words of encouragement and showed his support throughout the announcement. “Send her good vibes,” he ordered.

“Luckily, she’s the tough one,” he added. “Also, the funny, charming, smart, good-looking one.”

The announcement comes shortly after Rick, 42, won Big Brother and claimed the show’s record-breaking $810,000 prize on October 1.

Rick previously earned recognition through his appearances on CBS’ Survivor, where he became a popular reality television personality.