Surprising Facts About The Most Iconic Royal Tiaras

Members of the British royal family are expected to follow a number of rules that govern everything from what they wear to how they behave. While many of those rules focus on fashion, rules that modern royal family members like Kate Middleton have subtly snubbed, the rules governing who wears a tiara and when are pretty much written in stone. Here are some of the family’s most iconic tiaras and their histories.

The Queen Mary Fringe Tiara

Queen Elizabeth II, as Princess Elizabeth, and her husband the Duke of Edinburgh, styled Prince Philip in 1957, on their wedding day. She became queen on her father King George VI’s death in 1952. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Two royal weddings have featured the gorgeous Queen Mary Fringe Tiara. As the name suggests, this tiara was first commissioned by Queen Elizabeth’s grandmother, Queen Mary. Elizabeth wore the tiara during her 1947 wedding to the late Prince Philip.

Elizabeth’s granddaughter, Princess Beatrice, carried on the tradition by wearing the same tiara during her surprise wedding in July 2020. Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip were both present to witness history coming full circle.

The Girls of Great Britain and Ireland Tiara

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – MARCH 07: Queen Elizabeth II attends a service for the Order of the British Empire at St Paul’s Cathedral on March 7, 2012, in London, England. (Photo by Geoff Pugh – WPA Pool /Getty Images)

This tiara is probably one of the easiest to recognize. Queen Elizabeth often wears the piece and it’s become practically synonymous with her image. This is due in part to the fact that the tiara is often included in illustrations and photos of the queen that appear on banknotes and coins.

The tiara originally came to the royal family as a wedding gift to Queen Mary, who passed the tiara on to Queen Elizabeth in honor of her wedding day. Although the crown was originally designed with pearls, Queen Mary had them replaced with diamonds. It’s quite a versatile piece of jewelry. It can be worn as a necklace, headband, or coronet.

The Spencer Tiara

The Prince and Princess of Wales return to Buckingham Palace by carriage after their wedding, 29th July 1981. She wears a wedding dress by David and Elizabeth Emmanuel and the Spencer family tiara. (Photo by Terry Fincher/Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images)



The iconic tiara worn by Princess Diana during her wedding to Prince Charles was actually not the property of the royal family. The Spencer tiara is so named because it belongs to Diana’s family, the Spencers. It came to the family as a wedding gift to Diana’s grandmother Lady Cynthia Hamilton in 1919. Since Diana’s death, the tiara has been worn by other members of the Spencer family, including her niece Celia McCorquodale at her wedding in 2018.

The Cambridge Lover’s Knot Tiara

Diana, Princess of Wales (1961 – 1997) attends a dinner at the British Embassy in Washington, DC, in November 1985. She is wearing an evening dress by Murray Arbeid and the Queen Mary tiara. (Photo by Terry Fincher/Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images)

Princess Diana famously wore the Cambridge Lover’s Knot tiara during her marriage to Prince Charles, though the pearl and diamond tiara reportedly caused her headaches. More recently, this tiara has been worn by Prince William’s wife, Kate Middleton, at official royal functions.

The Cartier Halo Scroll Tiara

LONDON, ENGLAND – APRIL 29: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge waves as she travels beside husband Prince William, Duke of Cambridge in the 1902 State Landau carriage on the procession route along The Mall to Buckingham Palace after their wedding ceremony at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011, in London, England. The marriage of the second in line to the British throne was led by the Archbishop of Canterbury and was attended by 1900 guests, including foreign Royal family members and heads of state. Thousands of well-wishers from around the world have also flocked to London to witness the spectacle and pageantry of the Royal Wedding. (Photo by Paul Hackett – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Speaking of Kate Middleton, our next noteworthy tiara was most famously worn during Middleton’s 2011 nuptials to Prince William. The Cartier Halo Scroll tiara was first purchased by Queen Elizabeth’s father, King George VI, as a gift for his wife. Instead, he gifted the tiara to Elizabeth for her 18th birthday. It’s believed that Middleton chose this tiara in particular since it was one Queen Elizabeth wore before she became queen. As a future queen herself, Middleton likely didn’t miss the connection.

The Greville Tiara

COLOMBO, SRI LANKA – NOVEMBER 15: Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall attends the CHOGM Dinner at the Cinnamon Lakeside Hotel during the Commonwealth Heads of Government 2013 Opening Ceremony at the Lotus Theatre on November 15, 2013, in Colombo, Sri Lanka. The Royal couple is visiting Sri Lanka in order to attend the 2013 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting. Prince Charles, representing the Queen will open the meeting. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

There are a series of jewels gifted to the royal family by Dame Margaret Greville, a society hostess, including Camilla Parker Bowles’ go-to tiara. She did have some alterations made to the piece, including some work on the honeycomb design and adding five more diamonds, including a marquise diamond at the top. Parker Bowles has an interesting family connection to Greville, which may be why she chose this particular tiara as her favorite. Her mother was the goddaughter of Greville.

The Queen Mary Diamond Bandeau Tiara

(LINGTREN.COM/Shutterstock.com)

Meghan Markle wore the Queen Mary Diamond Bandeau tiara during her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry. The tabloids erroneously reported that Markle threw a “tantrum” over not being able to wear the tiara she wanted, but there are actually some rules that govern who gets to wear what tiara.

Royal brides are allowed to wear a tiara for the first time and may wear one after they are married at official and formal royal events. Brides aren’t given carte blanche to choose whichever tiara catches their eye. Instead, the ladies are given several options to choose from.

The Greville Emerald Kokoshnik Tiara

WINDSOR, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 12: Princess Eugenie of York arrives to be wed to Mr. Jack Brooksbank at St. George’s Chapel on October 12, 2018, in Windsor, England. (Photo by Andrew Matthews – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Last, but certainly not least, is the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik tiara that was most recently worn by Princess Eugenie for her 2018 wedding to Jack Brooksbank. This tiara was among the cache of jewels gifted to the royal family by socialite Dame Margaret Greville. The tiara’s design includes six emeralds which flank a massive 93.70-carat emerald at its center. It’s certainly an eye-catching piece!

