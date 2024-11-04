surfer-miraculously-makes-it-back-to-shore-after-losing-leg-in-shark-attack

A 61-year-old surfer was recently bit by a shark at Waiehu Beach Park in Hawaii. The man miraculously made his way back to shore just before receiving medical attention.

A press release announced the attack on November 1st, stating that officials were dispatched around 7:05 a.m. to the scene. Police are said to have arrived first and proceeded to apply two tourniquets to stop the bleeding. The press release confirms that the “victim’s leg was completely severed just below the knee.”

(Photo by Joseph Prezioso/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Assistant Chief Jeff Giesea of the Maui Department of Fire and Public Safety (MFD) said that “the victim was alert while being treated onshore.” The man was then transported to Maui Memorial Medical Center. He arrived in critical condition.

Since the attack, the man’s family and friends have set up a GoFundMe for his medical expenses. As of now, over $70,000 has been raised. The man has been identified as Kenji. He has been surfing on the island for over 30 years, according to People.

The GoFundMe page for Kenji says, “If you’ve ever been out there with him, you’ve likely gotten to experience his incredible froth and yee-haws. As he’s cruising down the waves with the biggest smile on his face.”

Following Kenji’s surgery, the page’s organizers spoke of the surfer’s positive attitude. They write, “In true Kenji style, immediately out of surgery, he sagely said, ‘I still love the ocean!’ and we want to support him in getting back to what he loves.”

Kenji Remains Positive Following Surgery

Chief Giesea also spoke of Kenji’s bravery saying, “I would like to commend the patient for his strength and wherewithal, getting himself to shore. I mean, that’s extraordinary. Whatever Good Samaritans offered assistance, I’d like to commend them as well.”

The GoFundMe’s organizers announced an update following Kenji’s surgery. They wrote, “This accident hasn’t lessened his stoke one bit, but he still has a long journey of healing ahead of him so please continue to spread the word and a huge thank you to those who have donated.”

They continued, “Kenji is staying positive and strong for his recovery, and in his own wise words, he says ‘tomorrow mo’ betta!”