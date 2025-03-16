‘Suits’ Creator Says Meghan Markle Has An ‘Open Invitation’ to Return to the Franchise

Although she left Suits in 2018, the hit show’s creator said Meghan Markle is welcome to return to the franchise.

During the premiere of the show’s spinoff, Suits LA, last month, Suits creator Aaron Korsh spoke to People about Meghan Markle possibly making a cameo in the new series.

“So, look, to me, we have thought about whether it be Meghan or any of the other cast members coming on and playing themselves as an actor,” Korsh said. “I think for me that’s a little … My brain blows up at the thought of that.”

“So I think it blows up the world too much,” he pointed out. “Obviously, if Meghan wants to come back under any circumstances, Meghan can come back.”

Regarding whether Meghan Markle has an open invite to come back to the Suits franchise, Korsh stated, “Of course. Of course. Always. But I think, realistically, it would be too much of an explosion of the fourth wall to do that. Yeah.”

Markle appeared on Suits as paralegal Rachel Zane from season 1 to the end of season 7. Following her departure from the legal drama, she married Prince Harry in May 2018.

‘Suits’ Creator Previously Making a ‘Gamble’ Over Writing a Storyline of Meghan Markle Leaving the Show Before Prince Harry Proposed

Suits creator Aaron Korsh recalled making a “gamble” of penning the storyline that would have Meghan Markle leave the show before Prince Harry proposed to the former actress.

“I knew from a year ago that this relationship was burgeoning,” he told BBC. “And I had a decision to make because I didn’t want to intrude and ask her, ‘Hey, what’s going on, and what are you going to do?’”

He then said, “So collectively with the writers, we decided to take a gamble that these two people were in love and it was going to work out.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were first romantically linked in July 2016. The royal family member proposed to Markle in November 2017. They were married just weeks after Markle’s final Suits episode aired.

“I don’t see it as giving anything up. I just see it as a change,” Meghan previously said about leaving the show. “It’s a new chapter, right? And also, keep in mind, I’ve been working on [Suits] for seven years. We were very, very fortunate to have that sort of longevity on a series.”

The couple now lives in California and shares two children.