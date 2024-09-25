Strongman Competitor Hospitalized After Kneecaps ‘Shoot Up Into His Thighs’ in Horrifying Video

Strongman competitor Dan Jones was hospitalized after a devastating knee injury that occurred during a race.

Jones revealed in his latest Instagram post that the terrifying injury happened at Southport’s Strongest race earlier this month. He also shared a video of injury. He was carrying 80kg (176 lbs.) when he suddenly collapsed.

Jones stated that he ruptured both patellar tendons and his kneecaps actually shot up into his thighs.



Following the Strongman accident, Dan Jones was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where he had a successful surgery but is still hospitalized as he goes through rehabilitation.

“I’m still in hospital 3 weeks after but I’m trying to stay in good spirits and I’m doing everything I can to get home to my girls,” Jones stated in his latest Instagram post.

Jones’ recovery journey continues, with updates being posted on his TikTok. He started training for the Strongman competition earlier this year. He came first in the First Time category at the Manchester Strongman competition in July.

Strongman competitions are a type of strength athletics that test an athlete’s physical and mental strength. This is through a series of events that involve heavy lifting and other challenges. Among the events include deadlifts, truck pulls, log lifts, axle presses, and stone lifting.



Strongman Competitor Dan Jones Opens Up About the Terrifying Injury

While speaking to the Daily Mail, Strongman competitor Dan Jones opened up about the events that led up to his terrifying and gruesome injury.

“I was going into the last event in second place,” he. recalled. “If I had won this event there was a chance I could have won my category and if I had come second I would have come second overall out of 16 people. The guy that I was racing against was in first place at the time so I was having to beat him, which is why I was going as fast as I could.”

Dan Jones described the injury as being a “freak accident.” He and his team are still not 100% sure how it happened. “After slowing down the video with doctors and surgeons, it looks like my right knee patellar tendon snaps out of nowhere, which causes my leg to fold underneath me,” he explained. “Then my left knee bends underneath me and this tendon snaps on impact with the ground.”

Describing the pain he experienced, Dan Jones said it felt like he was on fire. “My kneecaps were in my quads because my tendons ruptured. The weirdest thing I remember is silence. The whole crowd was cheering everyone on and then it went deathly silent and I just lay on the floor.”

Jones Said He Was So Close to Winning the Competition

Dan Jones admitted that he was upset about the injury because of how close he was to winning the Strongman competition. “I was very upset, I had a chance of winning. We were very near to the end with 10 metres to go in the competitions.”

He then pointed out, “I only needed three more seconds of running to finish the event. In the video it showed that I was slightly in front of him when I went down so I knew if I had finished the event there was a chance I could have won.”