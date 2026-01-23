‘Stranger Things’ Star and Pop Singer Sell NYC Pad at a Discount Amid Split

A Stranger Things fan favorite and a pop singer are selling their lavish New York City home amid their split.

David Harbour and Lily Allen’s home in Brooklyn’s Carroll Gardens neighborhood was initially listed for $7.9 million in October and has now found a buyer. According to Carl Gambino Real Estate’s Instagram page, the property was most recently listed at $7.3 million.

The couple bought the home in 2021 for $3.35 million, as confirmed by property records obtained by PEOPLE.

The brownstone was designed by AD100 designer Billy Cotton and architect Ben Bischoff of MADE. According to the listing, the living room has a green tray ceiling with crown molding, a matching fireplace, and floral wallpaper. The space is completed by green velvet couches and a chandelier.

The kitchen features a more understated design, with cream-colored tiles, matching cabinetry, and simple gingham-cushioned chairs. The property also includes a backyard and several other distinct design elements.

The Victorian-inspired townhouse features bold, maximalist interiors and went viral after being featured in Architectural Digest in 2023.

David Harbour and Lily Allen Allegedly Separated in February of 2025

The sale follows the separation of Harbour, 49, and Allen, 39, after four years of marriage, as multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE in February 2025.

The couple married in Las Vegas in 2020, with a ceremony officiated by an Elvis Presley impersonator. Allen’s daughters, Marnie Rose, 12, and Ethel Mary, 13, from her previous marriage to Sam Cooper, were also in attendance.

David Harbour and Lily Allen at the opening night gala of ‘Stranger Things: The First Shadow,’ at the Phoenix Theatre, London in December 2023. (Photo by Jeff Moore/PA Images via Getty Images)

The townhouse didn’t just serve as a backdrop for high-end photography; it also provided the creative fuel for the singer’s 2025 album, West End Girl. The record is packed with lyrics that seemingly chronicle her split from the Thunderbolts star.

The singer explained that some songs were written “in character” and described the lyrics as “autofiction”—a genre blending autobiography and fiction, according to an October 2025 interview with Perfect Magazine.

“I’ve tried to document my life in a new city and the events that led me to where I am in my life now,” Allen explained in a press release promoting the album. “At the same time, I’ve used shared experiences as the basis for songs which try to delve into why we humans behave as we do, so the record is a mixture of fact and fiction.”