‘Storage Wars’ Star Brandi Passante Reacts to Darrell Sheets’ Suicide

Brandi Passante has reacted publicly to the suicide of her Storage Wars co-star Darrell Sheets, sharing an emotional tribute that highlights grief, long-standing friendship, and a message of support for those struggling.

Videos by Suggest

Sheets, known to viewers of the A&E reality series as “The Gambler,” died at age 67 in Lake Havasu City, Arizona. Police confirmed that officers responded to a call and found Sheets deceased at the scene.

Authorities reported that his death appears to have resulted from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and they continue to investigate the circumstances, including reports of possible cyberbullying.

Passante responded shortly after the news broke with an Instagram post that included photos of her and Sheets together from their time on the show. She wrote that she felt “at a loss for words” and said her “heart hurts” for Sheets’ family, including his children and loved ones.

She emphasized how long she had known him through their years working on Storage Wars and expressed sorrow over the circumstances of his death. Passante also directly addressed his family members in her message, including his son Brandon, granddaughter Zoie, and his partner Kimber Wuerfel, offering condolences and support.

Brandi Passante Urges People Not To Suffer In Silence

In her tribute, Passante moved beyond personal grief and focused on mental health awareness. She urged anyone who feels hopeless or overwhelmed to seek help and reminded followers that support exists even when people feel isolated.

“I would like to say to everyone, if you are struggling, if you feel hopeless or like no one cares. I assure you they do!! You are not alone,” she wrote. “Please reach out for help. You are not taking your pain away, you are transferring it to someone else. The grief from suicide is endless.”

“Never suffer in silence!”

Sheets played a central role in Storage Wars from its launch in 2010 through its retirement in 2023.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline​. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.