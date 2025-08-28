Sting’s Police Bandmates Are Suing Him

Sting’s former bandmates in The Police are sounding the alarm, suing him for millions in lost royalties.

Guitarist Andy Summers, 82, and drummer Stewart Copeland,73, have filed a High Court writ against the iconic bass player and vocalist, per UK paper The Sun. They filed their claim for “substantial” damages after years of legal disputes, the outlet added.

“This has been coming for quite some time. Lawyers tried repeatedly to reach an out-of-court settlement but hit a stalemate,” an alleged insider told The Sun.

“Andy and Stewart decided there was no alternative than court, so pressed the button. They say they are owed millions in lost royalties,” the source added.

The case is listed at London’s High Court under “general commercial contracts and arrangements”.

Sting,73, appearing under his legal name, Gordon Matthew Sumner, has been named as a defendant in the case. Additionally, his company, Magnetic Publishing Limited, is also listed as a co-defendant.

Sting Reportedly Earns Over $740,000 Annually in Royalties From a Single Police Song… While His Suing Bandmates Do Not

The Police became one of the most iconic bands of their era before disbanding in the mid-1980s. During their career, they sold an impressive 75 million records worldwide. Their hit single “Every Breath You Take” dominated 1983 as the year’s best-selling song and became the fifth best-selling track of the entire decade.

Sting reportedly earns £550,000 (over $740,000) annually in royalties from that single song. However, according to The Sun, Summers and Copeland were not credited as co-writers.

Andy Summers, Stewart Copeland, and Sting of The Police, pictured left to right in a posed group shot. (Photo by John Rodgers/Redferns)

A spokesperson for Sting denied any connection between the action and the song but declined to provide further details.

The Police formed in 1977 and released five albums before breaking up in 1984. They occasionally reunited, including a world tour from 2007 to 2008.

The band received eight Grammy nominations and won five. Their wins include Best Rock Instrumental Performance for Reggatta De Blanc in 1981, Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal for “Every Breath You Take,” and Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal for Synchronicity in 1984.