Steve Harvey’s Wife Allegedly Ordered Him To Stop Flirting With A Younger Actress, Latest Gossip Says

Is Steve Harvey getting too close with a young actress? Sources say Harvey’s wife, Marjorie, isn’t happy about her husband’s new crush. Here’s what we know about this shocking love triangle.

Steve Harvey Worrying Wife With ‘Icky Flirt-Fest’?

The latest edition of the National Enquirer reports Marjorie Harvey is sick of Steve’s “unbridled gushing” over new talk show host Jennifer Hudson. Harvey has been a vocal supporter of Hudson’s new talk show since it was announced, and sources say it’s started to wear on his marriage. “Marjorie is fuming,” an insider dishes. “Trouble is, Steve has long had a crush on Jennifer and he never knows when to stop talking.”

The source goes on: “He might think the world of Jennifer and rave about how talented she is, how beautiful and strong she is [but] it’s enough to make Marjorie sick to her stomach.” The tipster adds that Steve Harvey’s newfound style and success have made him “a little full of himself.” And now, he’s toeing the line between innocent flirting and something more with Hudson. “Bottom line is Marjorie is not going to put up with Steve flirting with other women and making a spectacle of himself,” the tipster explains. She’s put him on alert to shape up—or else!”

Steve Harvey Crushing On Jennifer Hudson?

This story is absolutely ridiculous. This whole report is based on a single interview of Steve Harvey’s where he offered his thoughts on Hudson’s new show. “I like Jennifer Hudson. I think especially at her space now, with all she knows now—she’s been a celebrity. She’s a mom. She’s been in relationships,” Harvey said. “You’ve gotta have all of that stuff under your belt because when you’re talking to guests, you’ve gotta be able to relate. So I think Jennifer Hudson would be great.”

From what we can tell, Steve’s comments were extremely kind and professional. At the very least, his sentiment was a far cry from the “flirt-fest” the outlet describes. Overall, this story is completely disrespectful to both Harvey and his wife. Until any real evidence of Steve Harvey’s alleged inappropriate behavior surfaces, it’s safe to say this report was just mindless gossip.

The Magazine On Steve Harvey

The National Enquirer won’t give the Harveys a break. The outlet has been pestering the TV personality with baseless rumors for years now. Back in 2019, the magazine published an all-too-familiar story about Steve Harvey’s wife getting jealous of his relationship with Kris Jenner. Then in 2020, the outlet reported Steve was “quitting Hollywood” for good. And more recently, the publication slammed Steve for serving “fake justice” on his show. Obviously, the Enquirer is no fan of Steve Harvey.

