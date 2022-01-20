Steve Harvey Allegedly Freaking Out After Lori Harvey And Michael B. Jordan Dropped Pregnancy Hints

Is Steve Harvey furious with his daughter? After Lori Harvey hinted that she and Michael B. Jordan could be expecting a baby, one report says Steve is checking in incessantly. Here’s what we know.

‘Full Grandpa-Zilla’

According to the National Enquirer, Lori is fueling pregnancy rumors while Steve fumes. He wasn’t given any heads-up and is now down her throat after Lori referred to Jordan as her “baby daddy” on a New Year’s Eve Instagram story. A source explains, “She’s got to be regretting it now. Steve’s been calling nonstop and demanding an explanation, and she’s just not ready to spill the beans either way.”

Steve doesn’t have anything against Jordan, but the announcement caught him off guard. “He’s demanding to know what the heck’s going on here,” a source says. Lori has kept her father in the dark because Steve was constantly butting into her life. An insider says, “If Steve had his way he’d be their full-blown wedding planner, therapist, and career coach.”

How Did Steve Harvey React To Lori’s Post?

Gossip Cop is going to trust Steve Harvey more than the Enquirer on this one. The Family Feud host appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show where he was shown a photograph of Lori embracing Jordan. Lori posted the photo on New Year’s Eve when she was also making “baby daddy” comments in her story.

“I haven’t seen that picture before,” Steve says uncomfortably. Steve does sing Jordan’s praises for gifting him a glorious cigar box and speculates that Jordan is trying so hard with his gifts because he wants to get engaged.

This clip debunks the entire Enquirer story in one fell swoop. Steve’s clearly not checking Lori’s Instagram, but he is actively rooting for the two to succeed as a couple. He wasn’t applying any marital pressure whatsoever. Between his new show Judge Steve Harvey and his numerous other projects, he’s also way too busy to be a wedding planner/therapist for his adult daughter.

Other Bogus Stories

The Enquirer is just repeating itself at this point. Back in 2021, it claimed Jordan was fed up with Steve over his constant meddling and checking in. This new baby daddy story is just a spin on that exact premise. It was false then, and it’s false now.

This outlet has never had a handle on Steve’s personal life. Just a few weeks ago it called him an annoying horndog who was exhausting his wife. Steve has also retained his job on the Family Feud, despite this tabloid promising he would either get fired or retire. It doesn’t know anything about Steve whatsoever, so you should discard this story.

More News From Suggest

Steve Harvey Already Has ABC Bosses Warning About Being ‘Politically Correct’ On His New Judge Show

‘Jeopardy’ Champ Amy Schneider Becomes The First Woman To Join A Very Exclusive Club

Rob Kardashian Blasted On Social Media For Past ‘Race War’ Joke About His Biracial Daughter

If Melatonin Isn’t For You, This Natural Sleep Solution May Be The Holy Grail You’re Looking For

Why Will Smith Should Be Scared After His Ex-Wife’s Big Move, According To One Rumor