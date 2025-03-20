state-senator-justin-eichorn-arrested-for-soliciting-a-minor

Justin Eichorn, a Minnesota state senator, was recently arrested for allegedly soliciting a minor.

Videos by Suggest

In a statement, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the District of Minnesota announced Eichorn had been charged via federal criminal complaint for attempted coercion and enticement of a minor. The criminal complaint revealed that on Mar. 12, Bloomington Police Department detectives began an undercover operation that targeted commercial sex involving juveniles.

“Law enforcement placed online advertisements offering commercial sex,” the release revealed. “Unbeknownst to the prospective sex buyers, it was, in fact, undercover law enforcement officers who received and responded to the messages.”

One day before the operation began, undercover officers received messages from Eichorn allegedly inquiring about the advertisements.

“I saw your post, and [sic] chance you are still available tonight?” the first message read. He then sent another message that read, “What’s a guy got to do to get the hottest girl online tonight?”

In the message exchange, which went on for several days, the undercover officer repeatedly stated that she was not 18, but 17 years old. Despite this, Eischorn continued to ask the undercover officer for pricing for various sexual acts she may perform. He then arranged an in-person meeting to pay for the acts.

Eichorn also requested that the undercover officer, believing she was a 17-year-old, send him “a naught[y] pic,” including one “with lot less clothes.”

The Minnesota state senator arrived at the agreed meet-up location, where law enforcement awaited him. Police discovered cash and a condom among the items in his vehicle.

He has been incarcerated at the Hennepin County Jail.

Minnesota State Senator Justin Eichorn Is Married and Is In His Third Term

According to The Hill, Justin Eichorn is in his third term as a Minnesota state senator. He represents the 6th district, which covers St. Paul.

Eichorn is also married and has four children. The family resides in Grand Rapids.

“The U.S. Attorney’s Office has no tolerance for public officials who violate federal law—particularly those laws meant to protect children,” Acting U.S. Attorney Lisa D. Kirkpatrick stated about the case. “I am grateful to the Bloomington Police Department, to the FBI, and to all law enforcement officers who use undercover operations to identify and arrest child sex predators to prevent them from abusing real children.”

Eichorn’s colleagues have urged him to resign from his position after his arrest.

On the same day that he was arrested, Eichorn presented a bill making “Trump Derangement Syndrome” (also known as TDS) a “mental illness.”

He defined TDS as an “acute onset of paranoia in otherwise normal persons.” The

“Illness” is triggered by reactions to President Donald Trump’s administration and its policies. “Symptoms” include “intense hostility” towards President Trump and “potential acts of aggression” towards Trump supporters.