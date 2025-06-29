standup-comic-pregnant-with-her-fourth-child

Comedian Katherine Ryan is adding another act to her lineup—she’s pregnant with baby number four.

Videos by Suggest

The 41-year-old Canadian, UK-based star is expecting the new tyke with her husband, Bobby Kootstra, according to Hello! The couple has been in a civil partnership since 2019.

Comedian and TV host Katherine Ryan has announced she is pregnant with her fourth child. (Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock)

The new baby will join Ryan’s three children – son Fred, 3, daughter Fenna, 2, with her husband Bobby, and 15-year-old Violet from a previous relationship.

Pregnant Stand Up Comic’s Baby Bump Featured in a Fun Throwback Prom Photo

Ryan showed off her baby bump in a recent recreation of her prom photo with her childhood sweetheart and husband, Bobby Kootstra. The sweet Instagram snap, shared on Wednesday, features Ryan and Bobby, 42, posing together 25 years after their original prom moment.

Ryan showed off her growing baby bump in a comfortable grey loungewear set as the pair posed in front of a purple balloon display.

Meanwhile, Kootstra gently held her baby bump while wearing a light green T-shirt and off-white drawstring shorts for a casual look.

In the second slide, a teenage Katherine Ryan is seen in a strapless cream prom dress, holding hands with Bobby Kootstra, who is dressed in a black suit, navy shirt, and corsage.

“Prom re-creation 25 years later #classof2000 #classof2025 @kathbum,” Kootstra wrote alongside the sweet post.

Of course, fans rushed to the comments of the fun throwback post.

“I will never stop loving the fact that Bobby was your prom date. NEVER,” one fan gushed. “Time travelling must be fun! You ageless legends,” a second admirer added.

“Love your Love. Happy Prom,” a third fan chimed in.

Ryan has openly shared her fertility challenges, revealing in 2024 that she experienced three miscarriages over five years, according to The Daily Mail.

In November, Ryan shared that she would like to get pregnant again but expressed concerns about her age.

“I’m old. I used to think I was going to be the babies’ dad because I’m working, but actually I’m like their grandmother,’ she joked then, per The Daily Mail. “My back hurts, sometimes I give them treats. I’m like a fun grandma.”

Let’s hope Ryan shakes off the ring rust in time to be a mommy for baby number four!