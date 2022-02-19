Spotify Allegedly Furious With Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Failed Productions; Streamer ‘Very Much Regrets’ $25 Million Deal, Source Claims

Is Spotify getting impatient with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle? One tabloid claims the Sussexes’ relationship with the streaming giant is more strained than ever. Here’s the latest gossip about Archewell Audio.

Spotify ‘Very Upset’ With Prince Harry And Meghan Markle?

The latest edition of Us Weekly reports Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s podcast, Archewell Audio, is struggling to get off of the ground. While Spotify shelled out a fortune for the Sussexes to start a podcast, the couple has failed to deliver anything more than a short 30-minute holiday episode over a year ago. And rumor has it, Spotify is losing its patience.

“Spotify is very upset with the couple,” an insider dishes. “They can’t even get in touch with them to ask when a new podcast may be coming. They had to hire new producers to take tiny bits of their audio and reform them into episodes, and they’re really struggling to [make it work]”. And while the service isn’t ready to take legal action, they’re doing everything they can to get some content out of the Sussexes. “They very much regret making the deal,” the tipster concludes.

What’s Going On With Archewell Audio?

There’s no denying that the lack of Archewell Audio content has raised eyebrows. It’s no surprise that people are speculating about the Sussexes’ relationship with the streaming platform. But that’s the thing: Speculation is all we have. The latest news is that Spotify is looking to hire a producer for Archewell Audio, but there are a lot of ways to take this development.

While some sources have said that the streaming service has “taken matters into their own hands,” others have said that this is simply a sign that projects are finally moving into production. Since no one directly associated with Spotify or the Sussexes has spoken up, there’s no reason to read too far into these rumors. It looks like we’re just going to have to wait and see what the future holds for Archewell Audio.

More Bogus Royal News From The Tabloid

It’s worth noting that Us Weekly has a spotty history when it comes to reporting on the British royal family. Last fall, the outlet claimed Prince Harry was “trapped by Meghan” and didn’t have any friends. Then the tabloid reported Queen Elizabeth’s family was urging her to step down before it was too late. And finally, the magazine alleged Harry told the queen that he’d never take his children back to the UK. Obviously, Us Weekly isn’t the most reliable source wherever the royals are concerned.

