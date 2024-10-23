spirit-airlines-passengers-panic-after-spotting-rat-on-plane-in-horrifying-video

A recent flight was akin to something out of a horror movie. Passengers were horrified on a recent Spirit Airlines flight from Dallas, Texas, to Los Angeles, California, when a rat was spotted scurrying overhead.

In a now-viral video, a rat is seen inside the overhead light of the plane. Some passengers were understandably disturbed by the rodent, while others made jokes about the experience. One flier even called the pest “super rat.”

Social media commenters were quick to joke about the experience being like the 2006 film, Snakes on a Plane. Another person quipped of the rat, “He probably been all over the world.”

“Ratotuille switched careers I see,” a social media user joked, with another writing, “You’re flying Chuck E Cheese Airlines.”

In a statement to TMZ, the airline said, “We are aware of the video. And are taking steps to address this matter.”

Recent Airplane Incidents

Another rodent-related incident happened last month. At the time, a Scandinavian Airlines flight was forced to make an emergency landing when a mouse jumped from a passenger’s meal.

In general, as of late, planes haven’t been for the weak. This month alone, tires on one flight exploded, another plane was evacuated due to a fire, and two aircrafts nearly collided during take off. That’s not all. Mid-flight fires, disgruntled passengers, and deaths also happened this month.

Most recently, a woman with no flight know-how had to land a plane after the pilot had a heart attack, a cargo container got sucked into a plane’s engine, and an angry passenger who misplaced her phone insisted on having the pilot turn the plane around.