southwest-airlines-makes-major-change-to-in-flight-services

To avoid potential turbulence injuries, Southwest Airlines has made some significant changes to its in-flight services.

Starting this Wednesday, Southwest Airlines flight attendants will be preparing cabins for landing at an altitude of 18,000 feet instead of 10,000 feet. In-flight cabin service will end about 10 minutes sooner. Seatsbacks will then need to be raised, and tray tables will need to be stowed earlier.

In a statement provided to USA TODAY, Southwest Airlines stated that the change in procedures is designed to reduce the risk of in-flight turbulence injuries to crew members and passengers. “It is the result of the airline’s close collaboration with its Labor partners and a robust approach to Safety Management,” the statement reads. “Nothing is more important to Southwest Airlines than the Safety of our Customers and Employees.”

Southwest’s in-flight procedure changes come also numerous turbulence incidents on various flights. Paul Williams, a professor of atmospheric science at the University of Reading, previously told the media outlet that turbulence is expected to increase due to climate changes. “The atmosphere is getting more turbulent; there will be more severe turbulence in the atmosphere.”

Williams pointed out, “Turbulence is going to tend to become more frequent and more intense with climate change.”

His recent studies revealed that severe turbulence has increased by 149% compared to 59% for light turbulence. However, severe turbulence is still considered “rare.”

The Federal Aviation Administration Advises Southwest Airlines, Other Airline Companies, Passengers on How to Avoid In-Flight Turbulence

Meanwhile, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) advised airline companies to reduce the risk of turbulence injuries by having passengers follow in-flight instructions. This includes keeping their seatbelts fastened at all times.

“While turbulence is normal and happens often, it can be dangerous,” the FAA stated. “Its bumpy ride can cause passengers who are not wearing their seat belts to be thrown from their seats without warning.”

The agency has also teamed up with the National Center for Atmospheric Sciences (NCAR) to develop a turbulence “nowcast.” This feature provides rapidly updated 15-minute turbulence forecasts. It helps pilots and airline dispatchers to make tactical decisions on how to avoid turbulence.

Another action that the FAA is taking is improving data collection and sharing. It is also modernizing the Pilot Report System (PIREPS), which allows pilots to communicate weather conditions, including turbulence.

The FAA will also be Improving automation to enable pilots and air traffic controllers to digitally enter and share reports. This is instead of having to do so verbally.