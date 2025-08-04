‘South Park’ Didn’t Air New Episode Last Week After Season Premiere Controversy

Following its controversial season 27 premiere, South Park didn’t air a new episode.

Videos by Suggest

Instead of airing a new episode, South Park‘s season 27 premiere episode aired on Jul. 30. PEOPLE reports that the show’s “mini hiatus” was actually pre-planned and had nothing to do with the backlash.

The season premiere, which aired on Jul. 23, targeted President Trump as he threatens to sue anyone who speaks out against him and his political actions. To push the limits a bit further, Trump is seen having “relations” with Satan at the White House.

In an unexpected twist, Jesus Christ shows up in South Park. He warns everyone protesting Trump that they may get “canceled” if they don’t stop defying the world leader. Jesus even cited the recent settlement of the CBS’ 60 Minutes lawsuit.

The episode attracted some attention from the Trump Administration. White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers shared in a statement to Variety., “For years, they have come after South Park for what they label as ‘offensive’ content, but suddenly they’re praising the show. Just like the creators of South Park, the Left has no authentic or original content, which is why their popularity continues to hit record lows.”

Rogers continued to slam the show, declaring its “relevancy” had diminished over the years.

“This show hasn’t been relevant for over 20 years and is hanging on by a thread with uninspired ideas in a desperate attempt for attention,” Rogers also stated. “President Trump has delivered on more promises in just six months than any other president in our country’s history – and no fourth-rate show can derail President Trump’s hot streak.”

The ‘South Park’ Season 27 Premiere Was Pushed Back Two Weeks Amid Paramount-Skydance Merger

PEOPLE further reported that the “mini hiatus” comes just after the premiere of South Park season 27 was pushed back.

The two-week delay occurred amid the merger between Comedy Central’s parent company, Paramount Global, and Skydance Media.

South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone addressed the season premiere in a statement on X (formerly Twitter).

“In response to the press release from Comedy Central about the change in premiere day for South Park – Trey Parker & Matt Stone said – This merger is a s—show and it’s f–ing up South Park,” the statement reads. “We are in the studio working on new episodes and we hope the fans get to see them somehow.”

Parker and Smith ultimately signed a $1.5 billion deal with Paramount Global two days before the premiere.



