Source Says Travis Scott’s Priorities Have Changed Amid Astroworld Tragedy

Travis Scott is processing his role in the tragedy at Astroworld both publicly and in real-time. As he faces lawsuits and backlash, one report says his priorities are shifting toward Kylie Jenner. Here’s what’s going on.

‘Unbreakable’ Bond

According to HollywoodLife, Scott’s pain has drawn him and Jenner closer together. She’s been by his side since Astrowrold, and he can’t see a world without her. “Travis has been with Kylie nonstop for several weeks now and he is going to be by her side for the foreseeable future. The tragedy has really changed Travis and his relationship with Kylie,” a source exclusively says.

The tragedy made Scott realize that his career was not more important to him than Jenner. Her unwavering support made the two even closer. The source says he “wants to be the father to their two children that she has always wanted him to be.” Astroworld made their bond unbreakable.

She’s Had His Back

It’s true that Jenner has been by Scott’s side through this nightmare. She issued a statement supporting her boyfriend, then went silent on social media. When W Magazine implied that Scott and Jenner weren’t talking during a photoshoot, Khloe Kardashian sprang to their defense. Scott and Jenner are very close, that’s undeniable.

That being said, this report is a little hard to buy into. It implies that Scott was not a good father or good partner to Jenner before Astrowrold. Scott and Jenner are clearly close, but that doesn’t mean he ever cast his whole family aside in favor of his career. Jenner was at Astroworld and they were doing magazine covers together before this. The family was functioning just fine.

Scott’s priorities have shifted, just not in the way HollywoodLife says they have. He’s partnering with the United States Conference of Mayors to make concerts safer moving forward. You could cynically call this damage control, but at least he’s doing something that could help someone in the future.

Not Super Trustworthy

In 2017, Gossip Cop busted 3136 stories, with HollywoodLife being the worst offender. This doesn’t mean it hasn’t changed its ways, but it’s simply not as valid a source as other publications. For instance, it claimed Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were getting divorced years before they actually did.

It also completely blew a story about Khloe Kardashian’s baby name reveal, so it hasn’t historically had much insight into the Kardashian-Jenner clan. Scott and Jenner are definitely close though, so this story may be true.

