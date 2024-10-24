Son Charged With Killing His 84-Year-Old Mother Over a Year After Police Found Her Body

A man was arrested and charged with the killing of his elderly mother over a year after police discovered her dead in her NYC apartment.

Edward Asencio, 51, was arrested last week and faces charges of manslaughter and second-degree assault for the alleged killing of his 84-year-old mother, Ana Asencio. Her lifeless body was found face-up in the bedroom of her Upper West Side apartment at 9:57 p.m. on July 17, 2023, according to police reports per The New York Post.

Police found the victim while responding to a 911 call, with first responders declaring her dead at the scene. The victim, who had a pacemaker, was discovered with extensive bruising across her face, The Post reported.

In January, six months after the body’s discovery, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner officially classified the death. They ruled it as a homicide. However, an arrest was not made until last Thursday.

NYC Prosecutors Lay Out Their Case Against the Son Accused of Killing His Elderly Mother

Meanwhile, Edward Asencio was arraigned on Monday. Prosecutors found several clues that strongly suggest the son is responsible for his mother’s death.

Prosecutors stated that Asencio allegedly searched for the term “elder abuse” on Google following the death of his mother. He also allegedly researched why it was taking the medical examiner so long to determine her cause of death.

Manhattan prosecutors also noted that Ascencio was the only person with access to the apartment before the tragic murder of the elderly woman, who was suffering from dementia.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg detailed the accusations against Edward Asencio.

“As alleged, Edward Asencio neglected and isolated his 84-year-old mother before killing her in their shared apartment,’’ Bragg said in a statement per The Post.

“The defendant’s alleged attack on his own mother, who relied on him for care, is abhorrent,” he added.

Meanwhile, Asencio pleaded not guilty to charges of manslaughter and assault in connection with the death of his mother.

Manhattan prosecutors reported that Asencio assaulted his mother so severely that he caused a fatal subdural hemorrhage. The elderly woman suffered multiple injuries. These included black eyes, bruising to her head, chest, and shoulders, and blood on her lips, according to the prosecutors.

Manhattan Supreme Court Judge Cori Weston ordered Asencio to be held. He is set to return to court on October 23.