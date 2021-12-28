Some Reports Claim Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle Having Been Feuding Over Everything From Baby Names To Stealing Each Other’s Spotlight

There are always rumors stirring up about Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle having a feud with one another, but most recent ones claim that the two have more tension with each other than ever. From stealing the spotlight to stealing baby names, are these claims true or sensationalized? We take a look to find out.

Meghan Markle Outshone By Kate Middleton’s Look?

Meghan Markle was in an alleged “jealous rage” according to a report from Women’s Day. Apparently, Kate Middleton stole the spotlight away from her at the premiere of the latest James Bond movie in London. Middleton caught everyone’s attention, even Daniel Craig’s, in a “glittering $5,240 Jenny Packham gown.”

According to the tabloid, the look was one Markle “would not in her wildest dreams have thought up,” an insider claimed. Markle often “tries high fashion with mixed results,” the royal source adds, which is why when Middleton received nothing but praise for her classy look, she was furious. Read more about it here to see if Markle was really upset about being outshone by Middleton.

The Two Fighting Over Baby Names?

The rumors surrounding the two get more intense than that, according to In Touch, the two are both expecting and are using their pregnancies to compete with one another! Things were all good at first, as the two formed a truce when they found out they both were pregnant to patch things up with their families.

One source claimed Markle “got so emotional when she heard Kate was also having a girl that she called to congratulate her and broke down in tears.” But, that truce went out the window when the two started arguing over who would get to name their little girl Diana. The outlet even claimed Markle and Middleton began arguing over what nursery theme was best! Are the two alleged expectant mothers really feuding with one another? Click here to find out.

Meghan Markle Banned From Prince Phillip’s Funeral?

According to New Idea, Queen Elizabeth is also involved in the drama between Middleton and Markle. The queen was begging Kate Middleton to fly to California and confront Markle and Prince Harry. According to the report, the royal family was scared of what would be revealed in Markle’s tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

In Touch also reported that Middleton banned Markle from Prince Phillip’s funeral and that it was “the perfect revenge for Kate.” The tabloid insisted that Markle’s presence “would have made it awful” and the royals thought it better to make sure she wasn’t welcome. Click here to find out if the whole royal family is really against Markle.