Sofia Vergara Strips Down At 51 With Nude Snap From Massage Parlor

She’s baaack! Modern Family actress Sofia Vergara is once again gracing us with her stunning figure, but this time while getting a massage.

Vergara, 51, took to Instagram on Wednesday and posted a selfie topless in a massage parlor, where she was receiving some well-deserved pampering. We love a self-care queen.

She is seen with a radiant smile as her massage therapist and friend, Irani, works her magic on her back. Vergara opted for a relaxed look, with her hair casually pulled into a messy bun, and appeared to be makeup-free as she took the mirror selfie.

Instagram

In the caption, she warmly writes, “I missed your magic hands Irani!!! Luv u my friend. Can’t wait for your new place.”

The post exudes a sense of peace and relaxation, perfectly fitting for the actress who had just returned from a hectic trip to Europe for Fashion Week.

Instagram

Vergara captioned the picture, “Paris nights ❤️ you are the best”

Sofia had recently jetted off to Paris for the city’s Fashion Week, sharing glimpses of her glamorous adventure, including a striking naked selfie taken in a bathtub.

Her European travels came shortly after wrapping up the latest season of America’s Got Talent, where she serves as one of the judges.

AGT‘s Judges or Selfie Queens?

Instagram

Sofia’s bold Instagram post isn’t the only one making waves, as her fellow judge Heidi Klum also shares captivating snapshots on the platform. Now, we eagerly await Howard and Simon Cowell to ride the same wave. But in the meantime, we can’t get enough of Sofia and Heidi’s alluring posts. Keep them coming ladies!

They serve as inspiring examples, reminding us that age is merely a number, and they encourage us to embrace self-love and body positivity. And that is why they are our selfie queens.