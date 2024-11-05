Soccer Player Killed After Being Struck by Lighting During Game on Live TV

A soccer player has passed away after he was struck by lightning during a game on live TV in Peru over the weekend.

According to CNN, the soccer player has been identified as 39-year-old Jose Hugo de la Cruz Meza. Although the game, which was between local teams Juventud Bellavista and Familia Chocca, had been paused due to the storm, the deceased athlete was seen face-first on the ground of the Coto Coto Stadium in Chilca after a lightning bolt hit him.

He was killed instantly. The shocking incident was caught on video.

Trigger Warning: Lightning strikes a person. Viewer discretion is advised.

Along with de la Cruz, numerous soccer players were also seen falling face-first to the ground when the lightning struck. There was also a small cloud of smoke near one of the players.

Seconds after the lightning struck, a few of the fallen players struggled to stand back up.

The Mirror further revealed that at least eight soccer players ended up on the ground. The match, which had 22 minutes left, was abandoned.

Following the terrifying incident, the local municipality released a statement. “We join in solidarity and extend our sincere condolences to the family of young Hugo De La Cruz, who, after being struck by lightning, unfortunately, lost his life while being taken to the hospital, the statement reads. “We also express our support and wishes for a speedy recovery to the other four players injured in this tragic accident.”

Local Authorities Believe Soccer Player Was Killed Because He Was Wearing a Metal Bracelet When He Was Struck By Lightning

Meanwhile, local authorities told The Telegraph they believe that de la Cruz died after being struck by lightning because he was wearing a metal bracelet.

Cesar Ramos, who reportedly is in charge of the civil defense in the region, told the media outlet, “It was like a magnet.”

Lucho Duarte, an engineer who caught the lightning strike on video, also called for new safety measures within the stadium. This includes suspending the game during thunderstorms and using lightning rods to protect soccer players on the field.

It was further reported that as of the evening hours of Monday, Nov. 4, two soccer players had been discharged from a nearby hospital. Two other soccer players remain hospitalized for observation. Another soccer player, a goalkeeper, is currently in critical condition after the incident. They are showing improvement.

Two teens and a 24-year-old man were also taken to the nearby hospital after the lightning strike.

The Telegraph also reported that lightning struck during a soccer game in the same region in 2014. One of the soccer players, Joao Contreras, was struck. Although he suffered second-degree burns, the soccer player survived the weather phenomenon.