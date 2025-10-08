soap-opera-actress-and-musician-tie-the-knot

A soap opera actress and musician-actor are officially married.

Annika Noelle and John Patrick Amedori, both 38, tied the knot on Sunday in a private autumn ceremony at The Lodge at Malibou Lake in Agoura, California.

Noelle shared romantic snapshots from the ceremony on her Instagram on Tuesday.

The photos captured The Bold and the Beautiful star and the Dear White People actor officially sealing the deal with their first married kiss, followed by some enthusiastic rug-cutting. Noelle practically floated down the aisle in her ethereal gown, the “Persephone” design by Willowby by Watters, perfectly complemented by a dreamy, celestial-themed accessory: the Desert Rose Veil by Rue de Seine.

Of course, the actress and musician-actor received plenty of congrats in the comments section from high-profile pals.

“Congratulations on a beautiful wedding and the start of a beautiful life together,” wrote Bold and the Beautiful co-star Karla Mosley. Another co-star, Lawrence Saint-Victor, not being a wordsmith, commented with a row of eight heart emojis. “OMG, stunning!” gushed Bold and the Beautiful alum Katrina Bowden.

Meanwhile, Noelle gave some details about the lavish ceremony.

“We wanted it to feel like we were surrounded by nature,” the actress gushed to PEOPLE, “almost like the flower arrangements were growing from the ground and everything was lit either from the full moon or by candlelight.”

Noelle and Amedori went Instagram official on Valentine’s Day 2024. Amedori has appeared in series such as The Good Doctor and Gossip Girl. He also popped up in films like Almost Famous and The Butterfly Effect. The couple announced their engagement in November 2024.

John Patrick Amedori and Annika Noelle in 2024. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Noelle and Amedori had an unplugged wedding so their guests could enjoy the ceremony, reception, and natural scenery without the distraction of phones. “This weekend wasn’t so much about us,” Noelle told PEOPLE, “but creating a moment of escapism for our loved ones to feel enveloped by love, joy, and celebration.”

After the ceremony, guests enjoyed a cocktail hour with unique drinks designed by the couple. A family-style dinner followed, culminating in a dessert bar offering autumn-themed treats. The wedding cake was crowned with custom figurines of their dog, Huckleberry, and cat, Henry.

The magical weekend concluded with a farewell brunch on Monday. Afterwards, the newlyweds departed for their honeymoon, ready to embark on their new life together. As they begin their journey as husband and wife, Noelle said she can’t wait to see “what we create together.”