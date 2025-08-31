Snoop Dogg Says ‘My Bad’ After Being Slammed As Homophobic For LGBTQ+ Animated Film Rant

Snoop Dogg appears to be walking back his previous comments about LGBTQ+ representation in animated films.

The “Drop It Like It’s Hot” hitmaker caused quite a stir after declaring during his It Giving Podcast appearance that he was scared to go to the movies due to increased LGBTQ+ representation in films that his grandchild enjoys.

“What you see is what you see,” he explained. “And they’re putting it everywhere.”

He then recalled taking his grandson to Disney’s Lightyear in 2022, admitting that he was shocked to learn one of the film’s protagonists had two mothers.

“They’re like, ‘She had a baby – with another woman,’” Snoop Dogg stated. “Well, my grandson, in the middle of the movie, like, ‘Papa Snoop? How she have a baby with a woman? She’s a woman!”

The rapper further pointed out that he remembered thinking, “Oh s—, I didn’t come in for this s—. I just came to watch the godd— movie.”

His grandson also didn’t stop asking him questions either. “They just said she and she had a baby – they’re both women,” Snoop also recalled his grandson saying. “How does she have a baby?”

He then noted that the whole situation “f—ed” him up. “I’m like, scared to go to the movies. Y’all throwing me in the middle of s— that I don’t have the answers for.”

Snoop Dogg has since addressed his comments as he is slammed for being homophobic. In a Hollywood Unlocked clip of T.S. Madison calling him out, the rapper stated, “I was just caught off guard and had no answer for my grandsons. All my gay friends [know] what’s up, they been calling me with love. My bad for not knowing the answers for a 6-year-old. Teach me how to learn. I’m not perfect.”

‘Lightyear’ Screenwriter Addresses Snoop Dogg’s Remarks

Right before Snoop Dogg walked back his comments, Lightyear screenwriter Lauren Gunderson took to Instagram to speak out against the rapper’s criticism.

“So. I created the LIGHTYEAR lesbians,” she wrote. “In 2018, I was a writer at Pixar – such a cool place, grateful to work there, learned a ton from kind and impressive creatives.”

She then stated, “As we wrote early versions of what became LIGHTYEAR, a key character needed a partner, and it was so natural to write ‘she’ instead of ‘he.’ As small as that detail is in the film, I knew the representational effect it could have. Small line, big deal. I was elated that they kept it.”

“I’m proud of it. To infinity. Love is love,” she further added.