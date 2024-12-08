‘Slap Therapy’ Workshop Ends in Deaths of Woman, 71, and Boy, 6

An alternative healer has been convicted of manslaughter by gross negligence after a 71-year-old woman and 6-year-old died during his “slap therapy” workshop.

Videos by Suggest

According to AP News, the alternative healer, identified as Hongch Xiao, was convicted eight years after he failed to give medical help to one of his patients, Danielle Carr-Gomm, in 2016. Carr-Gomm was on the fourth day of her slap therapy workshop when she howled in pain and frothed at the mouth.

She had stopped taking her insulin medication during the therapy workshop.

Xiao had promoted “slap therapy,” claiming that it would release ”poisonous waste” from the body. Carr-Gomm was one of two of Xiao’s patients who died during the therapy session.

The alternative healer was extradited from Australia to the UK to be sentenced. He was convicted of manslaughter in Australia after a six-year-old boy had died. The boy’s parents had withdrawn his insulin medication after attending one of Xiao’s workshops in Sydney.

Alternative Healer Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison For Slap Therapy Deaths

While sentencing Hongch Xiao, Justice Robert Bright stated, “I consider you dangerous even though you do not share the characteristics of most other dangerous offenders. You knew from late in the afternoon of day one of the fact that Danielle Carr-Gomm had stopped taking her insulin. Furthermore, you made it clear to her you supported this.”

Bright pointed out that Xiao only made a “token effort” to get his patient to take her insulin when it was too late. The justice also accused Xiao of not showing any sign of remorse while continuing to promote slap therapy.

Carr Gomm’s son, Matthew, revealed she had been diagnosed with type 1 diabetes in 1999. She had been desperate to find a cure for her condition that didn’t require her to inject herself with medication. She decided to turn to alternative medical methods.

Carr-Gomm had attended a workshop by Xiao in Bulgaria just months before her death.

In a testimonial, Carr-Gomm referred to Xiao as a “messenger sent by God.” She also claimed he had started a “revolution” to put the power back in the hands of the people to cure themselves. She praised him for changing the “whole system of healthcare.”

Xiao even congratulated her at the workshop for stopping her insulin.

However, by day three of the workshop, she was vomiting, tired, and weak. She was also howling in pain and unable to respond to questions. She eventually died after she refused help from anyone but those with holistic healing experience.

Xiao was sentenced to 10 years in prison during his sentence hearing on Friday, Dec. 6.