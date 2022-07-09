Sketchy Source Says Kurt Russell Apparently Fighting With Goldie Hawn Over Rumored Weight Gain

Are Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell fighting over his weight? One report says Hawn is no longer attracted to Russell because of his body. Let’s learn if this rumor holds any water.

‘Kurt’s Jelly Belly Crushes Romance’

According to The Globe, Hawn and Russell have hit a rough patch because of Russell’s “massive jelly belly” as one source calls it. Russell’s lack of interest in self-care is a total turn-off for Hawn. “They’re working through their issues and arguing less than they were, but as far as romance goes that’s apparently off the menu,” a source reveals.

ˇThe two were once like teenagers, but the spark is dead supposedly because of Russell’s weight. Hawn takes her fitness very seriously. An insider says, “she’s always trying to get him to eat better but he just totally ignores her.” The Big Trouble in Little China star regularly eats five-course meals and washed them down with wine and liquor.

Part of the problem is their lack of commitment. An insider concludes, “if Goldie were to finally go through with her promise to marry him that could make a world of difference for his self-esteem and motivation.

Selective Kurt Russell Photos

To prove its point about Russell’s body, the Globe chooses two carefully selected pictures. One features Russell leaving the water and looking down while visibly exhaling, so it’s obviously unflattering. The fact that Russell goes topless to the beach at 71 is inspirational, not something he should be ashamed of.

Anyway, the tabloid compares this photo from 2022 to a shirtless photo from 1987. He’s 36 in one, and 71 in the other. How in blazes is that fair? Of course he looks different, but calling out his “massive jelly belly” is just lunacy and cruel.

Hawn wouldn’t be going to the beach with Russell in the first place if she resented his body. The two wouldn’t be together in 2022 if she was secretly wishing to get married. The Globe just cannot accept Hawn and Russell can be happy and committed to one another without a wedding ring. Even in their seventies, they’re as happy as ever.

Repeating Itself

The Globe is obsessed with Russell’s body. One year ago it announced Russell was dangerously overweight and could be dead within two years. He seems fine one year later, so that story looks preposterous. Recently, it claimed Russell and Hawn weren’t sleeping together after a series of fights.

Any source that knows details that intimate would never talk to this tabloid. The Globe also trashes Russell and Hawn’s refusal to wed. You’d think after 40 years together the outlet would learn not to predict splits, but here we are.

