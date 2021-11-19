Sketchy Report Says Melanie Griffith’s Health Supposedly In Danger After Worrying Appearance

Is Melanie Griffith deteriorating? One report says the Milk Money star is bruised up because of heart medication. While photos of her hand do show bruises, there is more than meets the eye. Gossip Cop investigates.

Melanie Griffith’s ‘Bruise Horror’

According to the Globe, Griffith is covered in horrifying blotches thanks to powerful blood thinners. A doctor says, “If she’s bleeding into the skin, then it’s most likely due to anti-clotting medicine in response to a secret heart attack she hasn’t publicly disclosed.”

A second doctor echoes the same idea: “The bruising suggests someone who is on a powerful blood thinner.” Heart medications can be a good thing, but they can cause bleeding and other complications. An insider concludes, “People are concerned for her, given those bruises and her complicated medical history. The worst fear is that she may only have months left to live!”

Just Plain Dumb

This tabloid managed to find a photograph where Griffith’s hand has a bruise on it. One may conclude that she’s getting over a sunburn or maybe knocked it on a shelf or something, but these random doctors immediately jumped to “secret heart attack.” To say that’s a bit of a leap is an understatement.

Griffith is obviously doing fine. She’s regularly spotted around Hollywood, often alongside her daughter. Just last week, they took a photo together to promote The Lost Daughter. If she’s really dying in a few months, then you wouldn’t expect her to be so active.

In reality, this is just more death-mongering. These doctors have never treated Griffith, so they’re just speculating on what the absolute worst story behind this bruise could be. It’s such a nonissue that Griffith has seen no need to address it. This is all total nonsense.

Many Dying Stars

The Globe promises death in just about every issue, so Griffith is hardly alone. She joins heads of state like Pope Francis and Queen Elizabeth, as well as fellow actors like Whoopi Goldberg and Matthew Perry. All of these folks have lived well beyond the stories promoting their deaths, so this story just can’t be trusted.

Gossip Cop has even seen bruises come up before. In September, the National Enquirer zoomed in on Johnny Depp’s hands to prove he was having health trouble. One bruise is not a death sentence. The doctors are only capable of speculation, so this whole narrative should be disregarded. Griffith is perfectly fine.