Sketchy Gossip Said Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer Apparently Secretly Dated Last Year

Did Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer have a secret fling behind the scenes of their HBO reunion special? Last summer, one tabloid claimed the former on-screen lovebirds were giving their romance a chance. Let’s see what happened to their alleged relationship.

Jennifer Aniston And David Schwimmer ‘Give Romance A Shot’?

Around this time last year, New Idea reported Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer were finally “acting on their feelings.” After revealing during the HBO reunion that they both harbored crushes on each other while filming Friends, sources insisted that they were finally giving their romance a shot. “When you look at them together now, you realize they’re perfect for each other,” an insider spilled.

According to the article, Aniston and Schwimmer were talking constantly after the reunion, and things were starting to get serious. “If their dates and chats continue to go well, I’m sure David would consider going bicoastal and splitting his time between LA and New York,” the tipster mused. “They made bucketloads of cash from this reunion, so money is really no object.”

What Happened Between Aniston And Schwimmer?

Sorry to disappoint fans of Aniston and Schwimmer’s undeniable on-screen chemistry, but it doesn’t look like they ever took their romance off-screen. While they both admitted to crushing hard on each other, they insist that the timing just never worked out. But, of course, their denials only made fans more excited for them to give things another go.

Then, Aniston firmly shut down the rumors. Late last year, she explained that after so much time had passed, she and Schwimmer developed a sibling-like bond. She even called the rumors “bizarre,” adding, “I could not believe that, actually. Like, really? That’s my brother.”

Of course, she admitted that she can sympathize with fans’ desire for them to get together. “I understand it, though,” added Aniston. “It just shows you how hopeful people are for fantasies, for dreams to come true.”

And sometimes the most effective way to rule out a rumor is to give it time. Since a full year has passed without any more whispers about Aniston and Schwimmer’s alleged romance, it really seems like the tabloid was simply riding the wave of interest in the almost-couple. While fans will likely never give up hope for a real-life Ross and Rachel, it really looks like romance is off of the table for the time being.

The Tabloid On Jennifer Aniston’s Love Life

But over the following months, New Idea proved just how clueless it is when it comes to Jennifer Aniston’s dating life. The outlet followed up this report with a final hail-Mary story about Aniston and Schwimmer “getting serious.” Then the outlet pivoted, insisting instead that Aniston found love with Lenny Kravitz. And most recently, the publication reverted back to the classic Jennifer Aniston-Brad Pitt secret relationship trope. Obviously, New Idea has quite the imagination when it comes to Aniston’s love life.

