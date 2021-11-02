‘Skeletal’ Angelina Jolie Warned About Dangerous Weight Loss?

Is Angelina Jolie dangerously underweight? One tabloid claims the “skeletal” actress is dropping pounds at an alarming rate. Let’s check in on the Eternals star.

Angelina Jolie ‘Wastes Away’ To 98 Lbs?

This week, the National Enquirer reports Angelina Jolie is scaring her friends with her “paper-thin” appearance. According to the tabloid, if Jolie doesn’t put some meat on her bones soon, she’s looking at a plethora of life-threatening health issues. “Angie’s weight has reached the point where it’s scaring friends and loved ones,” an insider dishes. “She barely touches food when she sits down to eat and she’s clearly not getting enough nutrients.”

The source goes on, “Her arms look like toothpicks and her bones almost seem to be sticking out of her skin!” The tabloid consults a “longevity expert” who hasn’t treated Jolie. “At 98 pounds, she’s displaying signs of osteoporosis, which is a dangerous condition of depleted bone mass caused by excessive and dangerous weight loss,” the doctor explains. “If she falls, she’s at significant risk for breaking bones and far more critical medical issues!”

The tabloid then points to Jolie’s recent red-carpet appearance for the Eternals premiere. At the event, Jolie sported a gold lip ring that extended all the way down to her chin. The magazine speculates the flashy piece of jewelry would make eating even harder. “She’s obviously struggling with weight issues and by adorning herself with something that prevents her from eating, she may be sending a dangerous signal to young girls suffering from similar issues.”

Angelina Jolie Starving Herself?

This report is offensive, ill-informed, and outright bizarre. First of all, the tabloid has absolutely no insight into Jolie’s lifestyle or diet. Some people have trouble gaining weight due to genetic factors, and their diet could have nothing to do with it. And since Jolie has always cut a slim figure, it’s totally possible that’s the case. Besides, Jolie certainly doesn’t look drastically different than she did years ago, so we doubt she’s “scaring” her loved ones with her appearance. Both she and her kids looked happy and healthy on the red carpet for Eternals regardless.

But it’s absolutely ludicrous to criticize Jolie’s lip ring in association with her weight. First of all, she was on the red carpet. No one eats on the red carpet. And you know what else can prevent someone from eating? Lipstick. And yet, no one seems to take issue with actresses who dial up the glam for a premiere. This report was just an extremely unsubtle example of body-shaming — nothing more.

The Tabloid On Angelina Jolie

This isn’t even the first time the National Enquirer has published this story. Last year, the tabloid claimed Jolie was starving herself to get back at her ex-husband Brad Pitt. Then the magazine reported again that Jolie was going on a hunger strike amid her divorce proceedings. Then the outlet alleged Jolie was scary skinny after a “mystery hospital stay.” Obviously, the Enquirer has a fixation on Jolie’s weight and shouldn’t be trusted to report accurately on the actress.